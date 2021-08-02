Lindsay Lohan and other actors who were able to return to filming after a career break

After a 10-year hiatus, Lindsay Lohan is gearing up to star in a new Netflix rom-com. InStyle remembers other actors who returned to filming after a long break in their careers.

Extraordinary and scandalous Lindsay Lohan became famous at the age of 11, making her debut in the family film “The Parent Trap”. Then she played in classic 00’s comedies: Mean Girls, Georgia Tough and Temporarily Pregnant, until she suddenly disappeared from the big screens. As you know, the actress did not cope with her early fame and suffered from alcohol and drug addiction, periodically went to rehab for treatment, and then again fell into scandalous stories. Since the early 2010s, Lohan’s portfolio has only had small cameos. But it was recently revealed that the actress has starred in the upcoming Netflix Christmas romantic comedy and will play the “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” suffering from amnesia after a ski accident. The premiere of the film is scheduled for December next year.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman’s Hollywood career began when she was 12 years old: Luc Besson approved her for the role of Matilda in the film “Leon”. The striking project was followed by the iconic role of Padmé Amidala in “Star Wars”, which became a breakthrough in her career. Portman received one offer after another and often starred in several projects at the same time. In 2011, after completing filming in Marvel’s Thor, the actress finally focused on her personal life and became a mother for the first time. Natalie’s maternity leave lasted until 2016, when she appeared in Jackie. Now the actress, contrary to rumors of pregnancy, is again involved in several promising projects at once, including the series “What if …?” and the film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Renee Zellweger

Oscar-winning Renee Zellweger’s career began in 1994. Since then, the actress has regularly appeared in high-profile films such as Jerry Maguire, True Values, The Diary of Bridget Jones, Chicago and Knockdown, sometimes she starred in four films at once in one year. But soon after receiving the Oscar, the actress decided to leave her career. “I was tired, I didn’t have time to recover between projects, and finally it overtook me,” she admitted. “I was tired of the sound of my own voice – it was time to leave and grow up a little.” Zellweger’s return was marked by the filming of the third part of the story about Bridget Jones. Among the actress’s recent projects are the drama Judy, for which she was awarded the second Academy Prize, and the thriller TV series What / If.









Michelle Pfeiffer

The winner of the Golden Globe and the Oscar nominee, known for her roles in the films Scarface, I Am Sam and Dangerous Liaisons, left the cinema at its peak in the early 2000s, devoting her free time to caring for children entering high school. She returned to the screens in 2007, starring in the comedy musical Hairspray. After a pause, she played her first successful role in 2012, in People Like Us. The last project of the actress, released last year, is the dramatic comedy Leave Without Saying Goodbye. Pfeiffer is currently filming The First Lady, as well as the fantasy action movie Ant-Man 3.

Hugh grant

One of the most charming actors in Great Britain became famous for his roles in the cult films of the early 2000s “Four Weddings and One Funeral”, “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Love Actually”. And recently he appeared in high-profile projects “Gentlemen” and “Play Back”. Despite his popularity today, Hugh Grant has not always been in favor with directors. In the late 2000s, after the film “Out of sight – out, out of the chart – out!”, The actor disappeared from the big screens for 7 years. “Of course, I would like to say that I was tired of working on the set, of fame and royalties, but I have to admit that Hollywood was tired of me and did not make interesting offers,” he explained later.

Tobey Maguire

One of the most famous “spiders” in the series of Marvel films, in addition to the cult role of Peter Parker, played in the high-profile projects “Favorite”, “Brothers” and “The Great Gatsby”, but since 2014 he stopped appearing in films. The actor has recently switched to producing, his most successful project to date, Brittany Runs a Marathon, which was sold by Amazon for $ 14 million. However, according to rumors, next year Maguire himself will appear on the screen. Sony invited the actor to star in the third “Spider-Man”, he is offered two roles at once: Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and Uncle Ben for the hero Tom Holland.