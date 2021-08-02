“Magnificent Century” star Meryem Uzerli took the role from Julia Roberts, HELLO! Russia

Despite the middle of summer, Russian and world stars do not seek to relax by the sea, preferring to shoot in new films. So, today the first footage from the filming of the film “Woland” with Yevgeny Tsyganov and Yulia Snigir in the lead roles has appeared on the network. Meanwhile, shooting of a new film, tentatively titled “A Beautiful Dream” (Güzel Bir Rüya), has started in Turkey. The director was Alp Camber, and the main role in the project went to the 37-year-old star of the series “The Magnificent Century” Meryem Uzerli.

Very little is known about the film itself, but one detail of the preparatory process surprised many: as foreign journalists found out, the Turkish film star got a role that was intended for 53-year-old Hollywood actress Julia Roberts. The script of the film, as the Turkish journalist and blogger Birsen Altuntush said, was written specifically for Julia, but in the end the role went to Meryem.

Meryem Uzerli

Julia Roberts









There are two versions of why the director decided to replace the actress for the main role. The first is that the director allegedly decided that the actress should be with Turkish roots and at the last moment invited Uzerli together with Roberts. The second – Julia herself refused the role and the producers decided to call Meryem. It is also known that the film was supported by American History X producer John Morissey and, possibly, it will be presented at some prestigious film festival, for example, Sundance. Be that as it may, Meryem Uzerli, along with her boyfriend and daughters, have already flown from Germany to Turkey, and filming has already begun in Istanbul.

Recall that the last time Meryem Uzerli appeared in public in Moscow during the Moscow International Film Festival. The actress flew to the Russian capital to not only walk the red carpet of the festival, but also to present the film with her participation “The Beehive”. Also, during her stay in the Russian capital, the actress gave several interviews, including HELLO.RU. In the conversation, Meryem admitted that she was not going to marry her mysterious partner, the father of her youngest daughter, whose name she kept a secret.

Meryem Uzerli at the premiere of the film “The Beehive”, April 2021