Monday, August 2, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Masha from “Voronins” will soon catch up with Angelina Jolie




    Maria Ilyukhina showed how she looks now, many years after the filming of the series “Voronins”. A related post appeared on her official TikTok page.

    Everyone remembers little Masha from the series “Voronin”. She started her acting career more than ten years ago.

    When the series first began filming, the girl was only 6 years old. This year she will already be celebrating her majority and has become a real beauty.

    The girl is an active Tik-Tok blogger, to whose official page 1.2 million people are subscribed.

    At the end of July, she published a funny video in which she showed herself during the filming of the Voronin series.




    “When everyone thinks you’re still 5 years old,” she said.

    However, at some point, photographs of a young girl are replaced by photographs of an adult Ilyukhina.

    “And you are already 18 in November,” she summed up.

    Cornelius Chandler

