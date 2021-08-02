Masha from “Voronins” will soon catch up with Angelina Jolie

Maria Ilyukhina showed how she looks now, many years after the filming of the series “Voronins”. A related post appeared on her official TikTok page.

Everyone remembers little Masha from the series “Voronin”. She started her acting career more than ten years ago.

When the series first began filming, the girl was only 6 years old. This year she will already be celebrating her majority and has become a real beauty.

The girl is an active Tik-Tok blogger, to whose official page 1.2 million people are subscribed.

Popular articles now show more

At the end of July, she published a funny video in which she showed herself during the filming of the Voronin series.









“When everyone thinks you’re still 5 years old,” she said.

However, at some point, photographs of a young girl are replaced by photographs of an adult Ilyukhina.

“And you are already 18 in November,” she summed up.

We will remind that Victoria Smeyukha after the collapse of “Neangeels” opened a second wind: “Aimed at victory”. Victoria Smeyukha announced her rebirth

As the portal “Know.ia” reported, Slava Kaminskaya made a statement after the collapse of “Neangelov”: “The demon has beguiled.” Singer Slava Kaminskaya spoke about her plans

Also “Know.ia” wrote that Kamenskikh, Polyakova, Kaminskaya, Astafieva and Dorofeeva were in the top 5 most * xual buttocks. Famous men were interviewed and made an approximate rating