MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Free PC Game Download Full Version









MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is a science fiction simulator that allows you to sit in the cockpit of a powerful mecha. The project was developed by the Piranha Games studio, the authors of MechWarrior Online. PC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries free download.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Plot

The game takes place in the BattleTech universe. The action begins in 3015 and takes us to distant regions of the colonized part of the galaxy, known as the Inner Sphere. In the past, this territory was ruled by the Star League, but internal disputes eventually led to its dissolution and the rise of five rival nations, administered by so-called Big Houses. The next hundreds of years were spent fighting tirelessly for planets and resources.

We will join the conflict during the so-called The Third War of Succession, which has been going on for 150 years and is not expected to end any time soon. You play the role of a young mercenary, just beginning his career as a mechanical pilot. The campaign spans a 35-year period, allowing us to develop businesses from a small unit to a powerful mercenary corporation.

MechWarrior 5: Mechanical Mercenaries

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries continue the traditions of the cycle. So we get a game whose theme is as far from realism as possible, but at the same time, the level of complexity of controlling the mech is so great that the game resembles what simulators offer. The machines we manage are slow, but very durable and well-armed, giving us the impression of piloting a walking fortress.

In MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries we play the role of a mercenary, whose only motivation is the desire for profit, so during the campaign, we have complete freedom to accept missions commissioned by all the factions involved in the conflict. We spend the money we earn on repairs, upgrade parts and weaponry, and buy new mechs. As the game progresses, our reputation grows slowly, opening up access to increasingly higher-paying assignments. Over time, we employ more pilots and buy machines from them, and the decisions and the course of the mission dynamically affect the fate of the war.

Self-employment is not just freedom. Repairing and replacing equipment is expensive, so victory may not be the only priority during a mission. It is also necessary to avoid large damages so that the cost of their removal does not exceed the promised payment. We also need to show savings when using weapons. In the later stages of the campaign, our corporation develops so much that managing its finances, resources, and personnel begins to look almost like an economic strategy.

Game modes

In addition to solo play, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries also offers cooperation for up to four players.

Technical details

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was built on the basis of Unreal Engine 4.0. The creators used some of the graphic elements of MechWarrior Online, but all have been very adjusted.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Free Download

Download Now

Title: Mech Warrior 5: Mercenaries

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

CPU: Intel Core i3-7100, or equivalent

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770, or equivalent

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

HDD : 80GB free space

DirectX : Version 11

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit,

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K lub AMD Ryzen 7 1700,

RAM: 16 GB,

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 lub AMD Radeon RX Vega 56,

HDD : 55 GB

How to download MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







