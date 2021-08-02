Megan Fox teamed nude crop top with Acne Studios trench coat

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name – Colson Baker) and actress Megan Fox once again appeared together in front of paparazzi outbreaks.

The celebrity divorced her husband Brian Austin Green a year ago and started an affair with the musician. The relationship of lovers developed very quickly, so in July 2020, Megan officially announced a new love in her life.

Since then, the couple constantly gets into the lenses of street style photographers together, and Megan Fox does not miss a single concert of her beloved.

So, on the weekend on one of the rooftops in Venice Beach was a secret concert by Colson Baker. The performance was announced 1.5 hours prior to the show on Twitter. The musician’s beloved arrived in California, amazed everyone with her impeccable manner.









Megan Fox’s impeccable outfit

The leggy beauty wore high-rise blue jeans, paired with a nude top that accentuated her curvaceous curves.

Above, the celebrity wore a gray midi-length trench coat with textured sleeves of a laconic cut. The actress tried on the product from the Swedish fashion house Acne Studios.

Megan let her hair down and put on rich makeup on her face. The actress painted the eyelids with golden shadows and black arrows, and painted her lips with light brown lipstick.

Megan Fox complemented her stylish look with a minimalist bag in a tiger print from BY FAR, beloved by all celebrities. The luxurious outfit was complemented by purple sandals with sequins with massive heels from AMINA MUADDI.

Megan in love held her beloved Coulson by the hand, so his image cannot be ignored. The musician put on a blue and blue tie-dye suit under a white T-shirt. He complemented his look with a white choker around his neck and white martins with black soles.

