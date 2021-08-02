Meryl Streep shares how she suffered as the cruel Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada

The actress admitted she was “depressed” and was unhappy

71-year-old actress Meryl Streep confessed how she was depressed playing the cruel and picky Miranda Priestley in the famous film “The Devil Wears Prada.” She gave a short interview in honor of the 15th anniversary of the film’s release. Writes about this Entertainment Weekly.

Meryl brilliantly played the ruthless editor, but she told how much suffering it caused her, because in fact she is not at all like that.

To understand her character, Meryl decided to use the acting technique that other actors such as Daniel Day Lewis and Dennis Hopper use – she did not leave the image of Miranda Priestley even when the camera was turned off.



And it was very difficult for the friendly and companionable Meryl, who had to keep aloof. “It was terrible! I was unhappy. Everyone else was chatting and joking, spending time together, and I was stuck in my trailer. I said to myself:” Well, this is the price you pay to be a boss! ” actress and confessed that this was the last time she used this method to immerse herself in the role.

The role of Miranda Priestley became one of the most iconic roles for the three-time Oscar winner and earned her fourteenth nomination for the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Recall that in total, Meryl has 21 nominations, which makes her a record holder.



At the same time, 38-year-old Anne Hathaway admitted that she was afraid of her older colleague on the set.

“I know she did it for the role, and I appreciated it. Plus, I always felt her care,” Anne admitted.

And Emily Blunt, who played the role of Miranda’s second secretary – Emily, noted that “Miranda gives us the character that many aspire to become. To be uncompromising, tough, real, honest, not to play around to convey their point of view,” – said the actress.











However, the writers said that while working on the script, they faced the fact that many of the fashion world shown in the film refused to talk to them, fearing that the Vogue management and Anna Wintour herself, its permanent editor-in-chief, would put them on the “black list “. However, they gave valuable advice anonymously.

“There was one person who spoke to me, whose name I will never divulge, who read the script and said,“ The people in this film are too nice. No one in this world is so cute. “After that we made adjustments to make everyone meaner,” said Aline Brosh McKenna, the film’s lead writer.



There were also problems with locations. “The Met Ball meant that the Metropolitan Museum didn’t want to have anything to do with us; because of Fashion Week, Bryant Park also refused. Even in these iconic apartment buildings where we wanted to live Miranda, they did not want to cooperate with us. The only one from Vogue who collaborated with us openly was Jess Gonchor, the production designer, who snuck into their office to take a look at Anna’s office. And he recreated it so accurately that Anna Wintour was rumored to have repaired hers after the film was released, ” David Frenkel, film director.



Recall that the film “The Devil Wears Prada” was released in 2006. It is based on the book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, which tells the story of a girl who got to work in one of the most influential fashion magazines.

Vogue is guessed in the magazine, and in Miranda Priestley its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.