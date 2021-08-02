Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher showed off their new farmhouse home, HELLO! Russia

The all-star cast couple, Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, have appeared on the cover of architecture and design magazine Architectural Digest. The reason for the publication was the completion of the construction and interior decoration of their new mansion in Los Angeles with an area of ​​24 thousand square meters. In addition to the main building, Kutcher and Kunis’ new properties include a guest house, an equipped seating area and a barbecue.

The couple named their new home KuKu Farms for a reason. The mansion is made in a modern farm style, which the architects call “farmhouse”, organically combining elements of country, loft and modern. That is, in fact, this is a modern village house, not devoid of luxury.

We wanted the house to look like an old barn. As something that stood here for decades, and then was rebuilt into a house. But in addition, it had to be relevant, modern, – said Kutcher in an interview with the publication.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in their new home

The couple approached the construction of the house more than seriously. They chose the architect themselves, collecting visual boards on Pinterest (on this Internet service, you can search, add, share and share with other users images that already exist on the network). Kunis and Kutcher turned out to be similar in tastes, and, as Ashton said, most often coincided in their choice.

90 percent of the images we chose were the same, and most of the houses we liked were designed by Howard Baken of Backen & Gillam Architects, Ashton said. The architects of the project, who are considered in professional circles as masters of eclecticism with elements of rural style, supported the main idea of ​​the star customers and made their own adjustments. So, for example, a huge crystal chandelier appeared in the living room and modern soft sofas.

The designers noted that Ashton and Mila have become true members of the design team, taking an active part in every step of the long and complex process.









Ashton and Mila are the smartest and most curious people we’ve ever worked with. We talked about everything from the dimensions of the beams to the details of the transverse fastening, as well as the joints of the planks and the quality of the concrete. These are not the same conversations that we have with every client, – said project architect Howard Baken.

The interior of the house and all interior decoration are the merit of designer Vicky Charles from the international design firm Charles & Co. She said that she began working with a star family when Mila was expecting her first child.

Mila was waiting for Wyatt when we started this adventure. We spent months researching materials and colors to find what we needed. Our conversations at that moment were not only about architecture, but also about the future of their family, – said Vicky Charles about working on a project for an acting couple. This year the daughter of Ashton and Mila will be 6 years old, and their son Dimitri will be 4 years old. The parents made sure that the children also feel comfortable in the new house (they have a cozy nursery with wooden beds), which, by the way, is built according to all the rules of environmental friendliness: the main source of power in it is solar panels. The couple admitted that in the new house they feel calm and truly happy.

To feel calm in space, everything must be in order. If the world around you is not in order, it is difficult to get your brain in order. When we’re in our home, the world just makes sense, ”Ashton said.



Ashton and Mila, pregnant with their first child, 2016