Mother’s Day celebrated by Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities

Yesterday, in honor of Mother’s Day, the entire Instagram feed was filled with the most touching photos and declarations of love from stars to their children and mothers.

Jennifer Lopez













The singer posted several pictures from a photo shoot for her beauty brand at once, in which she was captured with her mother Guadeloupe Rodriguez and daughter Emma, ​​thereby confirming that you can look great at any age. Under these pictures, Lopez admitted that it was her mother who inspired her that nothing is impossible in the world, and Jennifer is extremely grateful to her, as it helped her to become what she is now.

Jennifer Lopez with children and mom

In addition, Lopez admitted that the greatest joy for her is being the mother of wonderful twins. By the way, the star spent the holiday with her closest ones – mothers, children and ex-husband Mark Anthony, with whom the singer has kept warm friendly relations.

Gigi Hadid

This year, Gigi Hadid celebrated her first Mother’s Day in her life. The model reluctantly shows her daughter Hai, hides her face. But on the other hand, a young mother willingly says that she adores her child, that she is her best friend, muse, pride and the main joy in life.

Kate Hudson

The actress frankly admitted that raising children is hard work, but worth it. Kate loves her children immensely and does everything to make them happy.

Ryan Reynolds



The main joker of Hollywood, of course, could not just confess his love to his wife Blake Lively, he did it in his usual manner. At first, he wrote that he was happy to see his beloved in the eyes and gestures of their children, then that he did not think that their proximity in the toilet at the airport could lead to this. He finished traditionally, but it made him no less sweet: “Happy Mother’s Day, my love”.

Reese Witherspoon



The actress told the followers that her mother, Betty, taught her to be strong, fair and loving. And for that, Reese is incredibly grateful to her. And she is also very glad that she can always count on good advice from her mother and a perky laugh, which instantly lifts her mood.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth posted a photo with her mom, Blythe Danner, writing that they still love to cuddle.

Gwyneth Paltrow with children

And Paltrow’s daughter, Apple, posted a picture in the story in which the actress holds them with her brother Moses in her arms, they are still very small there. Of course, Gwyneth could not stand it and repost it to herself, writing that she loves her children very much.

Jessica Alba

Jessica, like many mothers, posted a photo with her three children in the feed and confessed to them that they had opened such opportunities in her that she did not know existed before their birth. But most importantly, she became absolutely fearless.









Priyanka Chopra

Unlike her stellar colleagues, Priyanka congratulated not only her mother, Madhu, but also her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, on the holiday. The actress thanked them for the wisdom and love with which they surround their children.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham with her children

In an interview, Victoria said that she does not consider it necessary to shout at every corner about how much she loves her children. They already know and feel it. Therefore, Mrs. Beckham limited herself to a photo with her children in the story, congratulating everyone involved in this holiday.

Kim Kardashian

One of the most outspoken in Mother’s Day greetings was Kim. She wrote a great post in which, of course, confesses her incredible love for her mother, Kris Jenner. And also thanks her for teaching her how to cook, organize parties and generally be a housekeeper. In addition, Kardashian says that Chris managed to perfectly raise six children. From the outside it seemed that it was very easy. Although now she understands why there was always vodka in their house. But she does not condemn, but admires her mother.

Kate Upton

The famous actress and young mother Kate Upton believes that her main achievement in life is to be the mother of Genevieve, whom she affectionately calls Vivi. In addition to revelations, the star left congratulations for all mothers on this bright holiday.

Celine Dion

Celine spent yesterday with her three sons and three dogs. The singer wished all mothers to enjoy every moment, since, according to the artist, there is nothing more important than this.

Lupita Nyong’o



The winner of the gold Oscar statuette Lupita Nyong’o carefully prepared for Mother’s Day. She not only posted her favorite photo with her mother, but also wrote her a poem, which says that it was her mother who gave her the strength to be free, and this helped her become the best.

Ben Affleck



Nothing human is alien to men either. Despite the fact that Ben divorced Jennifer Garner three years ago, he is still very kind to her. On Mother’s Day, the actor posted several pictures from his family archive with Jennifer, writing that he is happy to be a father and thanks the actress for everything she does to make their children happy.

Justin Bieber

Underneath a black and white archive photo with his mother, Justin wrote that he thanks her for introducing him to God. That this is the best gift she could ever give him.

