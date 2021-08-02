Musier Paris is a French brand loved by Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hayley Bieber and Kaia Gerber

In the wake of recent visits by Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Haley Bieber to Paris and Cannes, many have begun to discuss how American stars are adapting the French style. However, this is not a short-term trend – they wear clothes in the spirit of Parisians all the time. Often these are hits of the Musier Paris brand, created in March 2018 by Frenchwoman Anne-Laura Mae, better known as Adenorah.

Anna Laura popularizes the impeccable and sexy image of the Parisian woman and is largely inspired by her own wardrobe. In addition, Musier stands for responsible and timeless fashion. The brand’s team prefers natural materials only from Europe. Feminine dresses, cardigans, microbags, well-fitted suits and other Musier items have already won the love of not only French women (for example, Camille Charie), but also famous American women.

Bella Hadid in the top of Musier Paris, July 2021 © Legion-Media

At the end of 2019, Bella Hadid posted on her Instagram a photo (hugging Kendall Jenner) in a soft, short Amanda cardigan in milky color. Together with him, the star of the red carpet of the recent Cannes Film Festival put on bicycles, a headband and some gold jewelry – all in the spirit of a real french girl. Apparently, Bella liked the jersey brand: recently, at the end of July, she was again seen in Musier. This time in a light yellow Gaia top with pearl straps.

Kendall Jenner wearing Musier Paris trousers, November 2020 © Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, in turn, prefers Musier trousers. There are at least three pairs in her wardrobe – Mika brown, Becky white and Julia beige. Kendall opts for wide-leg trousers with arrows and a high waist. Haley Bieber, a fan of French-style jackets, also loves Musier pants, but she is closer to straight cut models that fit the thighs, with small slits in the shin area (especially the Sixtine pair). By the way, Anna-Laura herself often wears both those and other models.









Hayley Bieber wearing Musier Paris pants, 2021 © Getty Images

Kaia Gerber, like Bella Hadid, also loves Musier knitwear. At the beginning of last year, she was relaxing on the beach in Miami in a little black Petula crochet dress, and at the end of 2020 she went out for a walk in a short coffee cardigan.

You can buy Musier Paris items on the website or in the brand’s boutiques.