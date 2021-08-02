Natalie Portman – movies: a selection of the most striking roles

Natalie Portman has four dozen acting works behind her shoulders, many of which have already become classics of cinema. The actress has repeatedly received nominations for prestigious world awards, but most importantly, she is an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA winner.

1. Leon

Year: 1994

Original name: Leon: The Proffessional



In the film directed by Luc Besson, Natalie Portman played alongside Jean Reno. The actress performed her debut role at the age of 13. She played the girl Matilda, who wants to take revenge on the drug lord (Gary Oldman) for the murder of her little brother. She meets with the hero of Jean Reno – a killer who helps her to achieve what she wants. The film became a cult hit not only thanks to the game of the incomparable trinity, but also thanks to the costumes of the heroes and the soundtrack. The image of Natalie Portman from the movie “Leon” is still popular among young people: a short hairstyle, a choker, voluminous shoes and a short skirt. And Sting’s song “Shape Of My Heart” became a unique hit of the 90s.

2. Proximity

Year: 2004

Original name: Closer



The plot is based on the story of two women and two men, whom a chance meeting makes them get involved in a strange love game for four. Natalie in the film by Mike Nichols appeared in the guise of a stripper from London. In this role, the actress was for the first time and, it should be noted, successfully coped with the task. Portman has shown all her acting skills on a par with the giants of the cinema: Jude Law, Clive Owen and Julia Roberts.

3. V for Vendetta

Year: 2006

Original name: V for Vendetta

The plot of the picture takes place in 2038 in totalitarian Britain. In the story, Ivy Hammond (Natalie Portman) is arrested for anti-government activities. But despite everything, the important event of the whole film is the donation by the actress of her luxurious hair, allowing herself to shave her head for the plot. However, after all, Natalie even stated that she had long dreamed of a short hairstyle, so in the name of cinema it is a sin not to have a haircut.

4. star Wars

Star Wars. Episode I. The Phantom Menace (Star Wars Episode and: The Phantom Menace) – 1999

Star Wars. Episode II. Attack of the clones (Star Wars Episode and: Attack of the Clones) – 2002

Star Wars. Episode III. Revenge of the Sith (Star Wars Episode and: Revenge of The Sith) – 2005

Natalie Portman fits perfectly into the role of the queen of the planet Naboo – Padmé Amidala. After taking her seat on the throne, Padmé had to wear elaborate costumes and makeup. Costume designer Trisha Biggar and designer Ian McCaig began three years (!) Before the filming of the first film to work on the images of the young queen: they were looking for the most beautiful, expensive, vintage velvet and silk fabrics, worked on sketches.











5. Black swan

Year: 2010

Original name: Black swan



Thanks to the role of the ballerina Nina, Natalie silenced all the skeptics: her performance in “Black Swan” is flawless. She had to play pregnant, lose weight for the role and practice ballet for several months. But the main thing: to convincingly portray a split personality against the background of the desire to achieve perfection, which absorbed the heroine. Portman’s first Oscar for Best Actress.

6. Jackie

Year: 2016

Original name: Jackie



The actress also played Jacqueline Kennedy, the first lady of the United States of the early 60s, the most popular woman of the time. The plot of the film stops at the most terrible period of a woman’s life – the murder of her husband. By the way, this role brought her a third Oscar nomination.

7. Vox suite

Year: 2018

Original name: Vox Lux



Natalie played the role of a popular singer, whose career began to decline. In her youth, the heroine became a star thanks to the song she composed, experiencing the psychological trauma after the shooting at school. She miraculously survived and learned to walk again, and now she is going through a deep personal crisis.

