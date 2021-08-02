Oksana Marchenko, Valeria, Julia Roberts and other celebrities who had grandchildren in 2021. Photo

Sometimes the birth of a child is a great joy and a miracle not only for the parents themselves, but also for grandparents.

And when grandchildren acquire celebrities is good news for their fans, although famous grandparents are full of energy and in no way associated with warm shawls, pies and knitting of socks. OBOZREVATEL found out which of the stars of Ukrainian and foreign show business had grandchildren in 2021.

50-year-old soloist of the group “Ivanushki International” Kirill Andreev is a grandfather for the first time. His granddaughter was born on June 4, 2021. A new family member appeared at the singer’s son – 20-year-old Kirill Andreev – Jr. and his wife Adelina. The name of the child is still unknown.

Julia Roberts became a great-aunt right on New Year’s Eve 2021. Her niece, 29-year-old actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, gave birth to a boy named Rhodes.

According to insiders, the baby was born on December 27. If not for the paparazzi, then Emma Roberts did not report her situation throughout the pregnancy.

The famous Russian 53-year-old singer Valeria became a grandmother in 2021 for the first time. Immediately after celebrating the New Year, on the morning of January 1, her 22-year-old son Arseny Shulgin and daughter-in-law Liana had a daughter.









Interestingly, her daughter-in-law began childbirth when the star couple was in the UAE. The girl was named Celine, having decided to combine the names of her parents – Arseny and Liana. According to Valeria herself, her granddaughter is very similar in profile to her.

Charles, Prince of Wales and husband of the late Princess Diana, became a grandfather for the fifth time in 2021. The wife of his youngest son Harry gave birth to a baby girl in June. The child Meghan and Harry were named after Queen Elizabeth II – Lilibet. This is what her relatives called her in childhood.

Ukrainian TV presenter, wife of the odious People’s Deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life and billionaire Viktor Medvedchuk became the grandmother of the boy Viktor. The boy was born on March 26, the wife of Bogdan Marchenko, Ekaterina. The child was named after his grandfather.

The TV presenter, who fell under the sanctions, added on her page that she “receives congratulations from good people,” and asks the evil not to write, “so that your evil does not return to you.”

