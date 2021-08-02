Olivia Wilde accused of homophobia and criticized online

“I’m beside myself with disgust.”







Legion media

Olivia Wilde











Olivia Wilde has faced a huge amount of negativity on the Internet after excerpts from her new interview became available online. In it, users saw the homophobic statements of the 37-year-old actress, who immediately began to criticize.









The Western LGBT community pounced on the star because she compared her transition from actress to director with coming out or “walking out of the closet.” She also angered non-traditional people by frivolously declaring, “Before meeting Jason Sudeikis in 2011, she was considering a gentle type of lesbian relationship.”

“Olivia Wilde, I’m beside myself with disgust”, “These hurtful words really escaped your lips. How dare you humiliate the LGBT community like that? “,” I’ve always respected Olivia Wilde, but when it comes down to it, it’s awful “,” Comparing a job change to leaving the closet … How insensitive can you be? ” – posted by netizens. The actress has yet to respond to these accusations.

Olivia’s first big directorial project was Don’t Worry Darling, on the set of which she met her boyfriend. It was the singer and ex-lead singer of the One Direction group Harry Styles, who played the main role in the film. The couple has been dating for about six months.