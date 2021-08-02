Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles went on a date

The couple enjoys each other’s company.







Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde











Many did not believe in the seriousness of the relationship between 27-year-old Harry Styles and 37-year-old Olivia Wilde. However, the couple are still together, and they were recently spotted on a date in West London, where the singer owns a mansion, which is estimated at three million pounds.









A couple was spotted in one of the small eateries. “It was very comfortable for them to sit at a table for two, away from prying eyes. They smiled at each other all evening like Cheshire cats. Their legs were intertwined at the table. They seem to be madly in love with each other. They were also very nice to the waiters. The couple said goodbye to them before leaving the establishment, ”the eyewitness shared with The Mirror.

Recall that the performer and the actress began to talk about the romance a little less than six months ago. Then the lovers were first noticed holding hands at the wedding of manager Harry. They say that for the sake of a relationship with the singer, Olivia broke off relations with her fiancé Jason Sudeikis, from whom she gave birth to two children – 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.