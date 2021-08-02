Resident Evil 3 Remake Free PC Game Download Full Version









Resident Evil 3 is a full remake of the iconic survival horror title Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, released in 1999 on the PlayStation console (and in subsequent years available to owners of other platforms). Behind the development and launch of this production is the Japanese company Capcom, which oversees the brand. Free Resident Evil 3 Remake download for PC.

Resident Evil 3 Plot

The action of Resident Evil 3 takes place in parallel to the events that take place in the Resident Evil 2 game and therefore a few months after the end of the first part of the series. The main heroine of the game is Jill Valentine, that is, an officer of the elite S.T.A.R.S. The protagonist found herself in the middle of the zombie apocalypse, caused in the city of Raccoon City by the G virus, which escaped from the laboratories of the sinister Umbrella Corporation, infecting almost all its inhabitants.

The girl must be on guard, because in addition to the hordes of the undead, her members of the military squad of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasures Service are on her heels, officially sent to save civilians. Also, her trail follows a terrifying mutant named Nemesis, a new version of the so-called Bio Organic Weapon, in the second part of the series represented by the mighty Tyrant. Fortunately, Jill is not condemned to a lonely crossing and can count on the help of the mercenary Carlos Oliveira, who is the second playable character in the title.

Resident Evil 3 Mechanics

In a similar way to the remake of the second installment of the series, in Resident Evil 3 we observe the action from a third-person perspective (TPP), from a camera located on the right shoulder of the character. During the game, we go through the zombie-controlled city and accomplish more mission objectives, collecting valuable supplies and notes that are a source of information about the situation in the city, as well as eliminating hordes of opponents. Also, environmental puzzles are waiting for the solution.

The authors provide us not only melee weapons, but also firearms (pistols and shotguns fall into our hands). Since ammunition is a rare commodity here, it is worth keeping restraint in the use of the latter, sometimes it is better to flee than to dispose of the cartridges. This tactic works especially in the case of confrontation with Nemesis that follows us. Mutant repeating the word “Staaaaaars” like a mantra, give the impression of indestructible. In addition, he seems smarter than his predecessor: he can not only appear out of nowhere (usually in the least expected moments) but also use a weapon (and his favorite “toy” is a rocket launcher).

Game modes

Resident Evil: Resistance Evil 3 is accompanied by a multiplayer production titled Resident Evil: Resistance. While four players confront him in the surviving prototypes escaping the Umbrella corporation’s laboratory, the fifth, as the one named Mastermind, is tasked at all costs to qualify them.

Technical details

As a full remake, Resident Evil 3 features not only a revamped mechanics but a completely new graphic design as well. The authors used photogrammetry technology, thanks to which the visual sphere of this production presents a high level. Attention is drawn to both highly detailed environments and detailed models of characters and opponents. The soundtrack has also been developed from scratch.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Download PC

Title: Resident Evil 3 Remake

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Resident Evil 3 Remake minimum requirements:

64-bit Windows 7.

Core i5 4000 series or AMD FX 6300 CPU.

8 GB of RAM.

GTX 760 or Radeon R7 260X graphics card with 2 GB of graphics memory .

Resident Evil 3 Remake Recommended Requirements:

64-bit Windows 7.

Core i7 4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU.

8 GB of RAM.

6GB GTX 1060 or 8GB Radeon RX 480 graphics card.

How to download Resident Evil 3 Remake:

