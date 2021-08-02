Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively repeat their first date

On the eve of one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated the anniversary of their first date.

Photo: @vancityreynolds

On the 10th anniversary of their first meeting, the couple went to a Boston diner, where their love story began. “If not for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No kidding, “- wrote the 33-year-old Lively on Instagram. “No restaurant means more to us.”

Photo: @blakelively

But 44-year-old Reynolds shared a joint picture right in front of the restaurant. “Our favorite restaurant with her fourth favorite date,” he signed in his signature style. And the photos didn’t end there. Later, the actor shared a new post and wrote: “I am posting again because I cut off my wife’s cute earrings. She taught the exchange to do better than it is now. Sorry if I let anyone down. ” Lively shared a post to his Stories, adding, “Right.”









Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with children (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern together. They started dating a year later, and in September 2012, the couple decided to get married. Together they raise three daughters: James, Ines and Betty.