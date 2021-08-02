Salma Hayek “frighteningly” learned to swear for the “Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Salma Hayek talked about swearing training in front of the swearing scenes in The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard starring Samuel L. Jackson, who is known for his exquisite swearing on the big screen, writes People.

“It’s fun, but it was very scary at first. I was like Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver in front of the mirror practicing motherfuс … “because I had to say it many times and it was pretty scary,” Hayek told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The actress added that she is borrowing what she learned for the role of a swear word for off-screen life. She needs to be very careful, because part of the character – Sonya, manifests itself here and there. When her daughter Valentina hears her mother say some strange word, Salma immediately declares: “Oh, it wasn’t me. It was Sonya. ” Now the actress uses this technique whenever she says something she shouldn’t say.









Salma’s co-star in the film, Samuel L. Jackson, previously explained how cursing helped him cope with stuttering as a child. On The Howard Stern Show in 2016, he revealed that he was so bullied at school that he stopped speaking for almost a year. For some reason, the word motherfuс … helps him correct his speech impediment. “I have no idea [как]but it just happens. It’s like flipping a switch that stops these d-d-d-b-b-b, because I stuttered very, very hard for a long time, ”the actor admitted.

Earlier, Salma Hayek spoke about the fight against obesity after filming in “Gucci House”. The actress admitted that so far she has not been able to lose the gained pounds, but she really wants to do it for the sake of her health. In addition, she believes that everyone is used to seeing her beautiful and slender, so she often experiences pressure due to her new forms.