Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Free PC Game Download Full Version









Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action-adventure game from TPP, whose stealth elements make up an important part. The title was developed by Japanese studio FromSoftware, and production was spearheaded by legendary designer Hidetaka Miyazaki, who played the same role in creating Dark Souls. Sekiro bears many similarities to games in the genre commonly referred to as "souls borne," although it also offers new or modified mechanics that have a significant impact on the recommended play style.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Plot

The game is set in an alternate version of 15th century Japan, where historical elements are mixed with fantastic elements. We play the role of a warrior, the title of Sekiro, or “one-armed wolf,” whose task is to save the master from him, who is a young heir to the ancient bloodline. By the way, we tried to get revenge on the kidnappers, who cut off the protagonist’s hand and left him to die. However, Sekiro is saved and his member is replaced by a mechanical prosthesis. This is not the only supernatural change that has taken place in his body. He too was deprived of the possibility of death.

The feature that makes Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice stand out from previous FromSoftware productions is the presence of full cutscenes that are triggered at the most important moments in history. The hero can also have longer conversations with encountered NPCs and even choose various dialogue options. The course of the main plot is imposed from above but forces you to make important decisions in various places, ultimately resulting in unlocking one of four different endings.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Mechanics

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action-adventure game that combines effective fighting with stealth elements. While playing the game, the player spends a lot of time hiding behind the backs of guards and taking enemies by surprise. He is also regularly forced into head-to-head confrontations, during which he uses an extensive arcade system that builds on the studio’s previous achievements: the Dark Souls and Bloodborne series.

The Sekiro combat system is distinguished by the fact that it places special emphasis on bouncing (parrying) enemy blows. A correctly matched blow gradually weakens the opponent’s posture; After breaking the enemy’s position, we can give him a powerful blow, which will kill him immediately or seriously weaken him. The game forces you to show excellent reflexes, as well as an error-free reading of the opponents’ behavior and an adequate response to their attacks. This is especially important for unblockable attacks. Instead of deflecting the blow, the hero must decide, for example, a miss or a special counterattack.

During the campaign, we killed dozens of different bosses and mini-bosses in total. Samurai and other living opponents are well versed in melee weapons, although there are also unique beasts in the game, such as a flaming bull trying to ram a hero, a headless monster that can cause a negative state of terror. in the Wolf, or a giant monkey that tries to crush the controlled character.

Title: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX : Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX : Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

