Selena Gomez changed her image – Express newspaper

The July version of Australian Vogue features a photo of 28-year-old pop star and actress Selena Gomez (“A Rainy Day in New York”) on the cover and inside the issue

Prior to that, her pictures were placed in the American and Arabic editions of this gloss. In order not to give readers soreness, Selena slightly changed her image.

Thanks to her Italian-Mexican roots, Selena remained a burning brunette all her life. But for the shoot in Vogue Australia, she lightened her hair, becoming light brown. Of course, it would be more correct to do this for lovers of blondes in the Middle East, but in Vogue Arabia she is still dark-haired.

Recently Gomez released her debut mini-album Revelacion of seven tracks and at the same time admitted that she was thinking about retirement. Allegedly, her songs do not find the proper response from the audience. It’s strange, because Selena’s three records immediately climbed to the top of the authoritative Billboard 200 chart.









“I want to try another release before I retire,” says Gomez.

After show business, the girl wants to star in serious roles:

“I can’t wait for the director to see that I’m capable of something that no one has ever seen,” Selena looks forward to.

She also wants to develop as a culinary specialist. Her TV show “Selena + Chef”, during which Gomez, thanks to video communication with chefs from all over the world, cooked such delicious dishes that the project was extended for another year.

If only her health did not let her down – the poor thing was ill with lupus and leukopenia, experienced panic attacks, she had a kidney transplant, and not so long ago she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It is not surprising that she was one of the first to take root from the coronavirus.