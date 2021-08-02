Selena Gomez rested on a yacht with friends and provoked rumors about a new romance

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, spent the last long weekend dedicated to US Independence Day with her friends. On Saturday, the paparazzi filmed the star with a group of friends while on a yacht in Los Angeles. These photos are only available today.

Selena Gomez with friends

At the very beginning of the day, it was a little chilly on the ocean coast, so Selena got a good warmth: in the frames of reporters, she poses in a voluminous jacket trimmed with sheepskin. A few hours later, the weather cleared up, and the star changed into a swimsuit and went out to sunbathe on the upper deck.

Gomez was having fun talking with friends. Among them was the 33-year-old Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino, with whom Selena has known for several years. By his appearance on the yacht, he fueled rumors of a possible romance with Selena.

Andrea Hiervolino

Despite the fact that in the fresh pictures of the paparazzi Gomez and Hiervolino behaved quite innocently, fans have noted a close connection between them for several years now. Selena and Andrea met in 2016 while working together on the film And Lost the Battle. In 2019, they were spotted again together in Italy, where they traveled with a company to celebrate Selena’s birthday.

Andrea Hiervolino

Recall that Selena Gomez did not have bright romances after the final breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018. This relationship greatly traumatized the star, as she repeatedly spoke about in interviews. After this loud break, Gomez ceased to devote journalists to the details of her personal life. At the same time, people from the close circle of the star noted some time ago that she does not meet with anyone and so far feels as comfortable as possible alone.







