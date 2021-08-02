“She means a lot to me”, HELLO! Russia

Fans of Kristen Stewart and fans of Princess Diana are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie “Spencer”, in which the actress embodied the image of Lady Dee. But if some are impatient, then others – with apprehension, even if they both recognize the unexpected and incredible similarity of the princess and the actress in the image. The actress herself in rare interviews speaks about her role with pleasure, and about the princess – with genuine trepidation. So, in a recent conversation with reporters, Kristen admitted that, although she had rarely thought about Princess Diana before, because she was born and raised in America and was far from Britain and its monarchs, now she occupied all her thoughts, and even after filming the actress does not stop think about your heroine.

I can’t stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she thinks about what is happening in the world now, – quotes the actress El Paso Inc. Stewart said that she prepared for the role carefully, reviewed and rehearsed all interviews and chronicles with Lady Dee, and sometimes fell asleep in the image and to the sound of her voice.

To be honest, I have already used all the materials – both videos and interviews. I reviewed more and more, – said the actress.









Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Earlier, the actress said that it was important for her to achieve not only an external resemblance to Diana, but also to master her manner of speaking.

Her accent is so damn scary because people know that voice and it’s so special. I am working on this now with a teacher, ” Stewart told American InStyle in an interview. We will remind, last summer it became known that the director Pablo Larrain, on whose account the films “Jackie” and “Neruda”, took on another biographical project – the film “Spencer” about Princess Diana. The main role went to Kristen. Other actors in the film include Timothy Spall, who will play Prince Philip, and Jack Farthing, who will reincarnate as Prince Charles. Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins will also appear on the screen.

The plot of the film “Spencer” is set in the early 90s, when Princess Diana finally realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles has failed and decides to give up her future status as Queen of Great Britain. The film is slated for release this fall.

Princess Diana