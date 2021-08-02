The actresses most viewers hate

Society’s love is so unpredictable. You’ve known for a long time about the “cancel culture” or cancel culture – this is when a person or a certain group is deprived of support and is subjected to condemnation in social or professional communities, in the online environment, in social media and in the real world. Easier to say, the very term “withdrawal culture” can also mean a “cultural boycott” of a certain person, usually a celebrity or brand.

Examples of celebrities who have undergone a “culture of cancellation” include writer J.K. Rowling for her transphobic tweets, singer Lana Del Rey and her anti-feminism allegations, video blogger Jenna Marbles and criticism of her gender stereotypes and blackface in her old videos, and more. Good or bad, there is no definite answer, but this is a social phenomenon that exists on the current agenda. Below is a list of actresses that most of the audience hates for various reasons, and so far some of them have not been canceled.

Photo / Captain Marvel / Marvel Studios

The winner of the Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy awards, the American actress did not find much love from the public. After she was signed by Marvel Studios to play Captain Marvel and received a solo solo in 2019 in the film of the same name, the film received mixed reviews from the public. According to the majority, the film was liked by the direction, special effects, but from the main character, and especially since she is the most powerful hero of the Marvel Universe, they were not happy, the actress did not manage to reveal the character in full, the heroine lacks any features or aspects of personality, and the actress’s acting became mediocre.

Brie Larson is also a gender equality activist and advocate for victims of sexual violence. And sometimes she uses her celebrity status in order to talk about political and social issues, but to most, this seems to be just a screen. The audience, even before the release of Captain Marvel, found an old tweet from the actress on the Internet, where she expressed a desire to see more black women among the critics instead of white men, indicating that the racial and gender distribution of critics does not correspond to the demographics of the US population and viewers … This resentment that she was also interviewed by predominantly white men during press tours led to the bombardment of the Captain Marvel movie page on Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews even before the film’s release.

Almost two years after the release of the picture, the actress was noted for only two projects, she also actively began to maintain a channel on YouTube, but for the most part, her first videos collected a lot of dislikes.

Photo / Aquaman / DC Films

American actress Amber Heard, when she was a sweet and attractive girl who boasted ratings of the most beautiful celebrities and an actress with a perfect appearance that meets the principles of the golden ratio, her face matched the ideal by 91.85%. But behind the appearance of an innocent lamb lies the true essence. After the divorce from Johnny Depp, a series of hard-hitting scandals began, because of which her ex-husband’s career went downhill. But Amber would have emerged victorious from this situation if not for Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, in which the actor claimed that in 2018 the newspaper posted a defamatory article, accusing him of physical and psychological violence against his ex-wife, an actress and models Amber Heard.









And after that there was a series of impartial revelations of the actress, ranging from a merged conversation between the spouses, where the actress admits that she beat Depp, to betrayal. In general, the audience practically canceled the actress, she dropped out of a number of film projects and lost the trust of the audience.

Photo / Men in Black International / Columbia Pictures

Tessa Thompson is an American actress best known for her films Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International and Westworld. She often speaks about the importance of representing representatives of national minorities and women in cinema, but her 2018 words about her unwillingness to work with white people simply blew up social networks with hatred of the actress already in 2020 and accusations of reverse racism rained down on her.

“No offense, but I don’t want to come to the set and see a bunch of white people. I would like the work to be similar to the world around me. Look around, there are many people with different skin colors around, ”said Tessa Thompson in 2018.

Tessa Thompson also voiced her displeasure at the male screenwriters working on superhero films in 2017:

“In the context of superhero and action films, women sometimes find themselves in a humiliating position when they have to be strong, violent and sexy at the same time. Most of all I hate the word “badass”, which occurs in every other scenario. This is terrible, because there is no sense in such a definition. Dumb male screenwriters use badass to say that the heroine is cool. She’s cool but sexy. Supersexy “, – the words of the actress.

Photo / Stranger Things / Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress who rose to fame for her role as a girl named Eleven in Stranger Things, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama Series at the age of 13.

However, the audience strongly criticizes the actress for striving to look much older than her age, then she is reproached for the dress that is not suitable for her age to go out on the red carpet, and also criticized her photos on the social network. Naturally, the young actress closed comments on the entries, and wrote on one of the last posts:

“Everyone under my last picture wants me to be ‘age appropriate’, but frankly, this is my page. If I have posted a photo and you don’t like it, just scroll through it. ”

Photo / Charlie’s Angels / Columbia Pictures

American actress Kristen Stewart is best known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight film series. In 2010 she received a special BAFTA award in the Rising Star category. In 2012, Forbes magazine named Kristen Stewart the highest paid actress. In 2015, she became the first American actress to be awarded the French Cesar Prize.

But the public has long wondered how a girl with such an immovable and not emotional face, in principle, could get into an actress. And when Stewart, practically without hiding, began an affair with a married director, while still in a relationship with Robert Pattinson, this did not add to her public love, which the fans of the vampire saga, and Robert’s fans, cannot forgive her to this day.

Preview photo / Stranger Things / Netflix