The blogger found a photoshop on a picture of Kylie Jenner in a bikini and shamed her: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

The blogger found a photoshop on the picture of the entrepreneur and TV star Kylie Jenner and shamed her on the social network. The video appeared on her TikTok page.

A user with the nickname residualdata posted a video showing the differences in the figure of the businesswoman in the picture compared to her real appearance. In the above footage, Jenner poses in front of a panoramic window in a yellow knitted bikini.

According to the blogger, the model with the help of Photoshop reduced the volume of the thigh, narrowed the waist and made the stomach flatter. The author of the video drew the audience’s attention to the “floating” curtains in the window. “The curtain near Kylie’s thigh became curved when someone, using a photo editor, gave her an hourglass shape,” the blogger explained.









The publication of residualdata went viral with 1.7 million views. Netizens scolded Jenner for over-touching photos. “So much money has been invested in plastic, and she continues to photoshop herself”, “Why do this at all?”, “So I don’t believe the pictures on social networks,” “Kylie, you’re terrible,” the commentators wrote.

In July, Kylie Jenner was photographed in a revealing outfit and was also criticized for over-retouching the photo. She starred in a tight-fitting orange dress with a cocktail in her hands. Fans of the star drew attention to the “floating” glass in the photo and made fun of her.