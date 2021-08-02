The creators of the saga about Harry Potter promised his fans two surprises at once

The quiz series and documentary are timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film about the adventures of a wizard boy.

On the 20th anniversary of the release of the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, WarnerMedia Kids & Family reported that a surprise awaits fans of the saga about the wizard boy, writes the Daily Mail.

These are two video releases, one of which is a four-part quiz series of one hour each for Harry Potter fans, and the other is a retrospective documentary about the work on the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Warner Bros. is currently working on projects. Unscripted Television with Warner Horizon.

They are designed not only to delight fans of the franchise, but also to test their knowledge. So, according to the terms of the quiz, fans of the film will need to apply and get the opportunity to test their character by solving the wizards’ difficult questions on the air of the program. Those who do not pass the selection to participate in the filming of the quiz will be able to participate in it right from home.

JK Rowling’s bestselling seven-novel was adapted into a hugely successful franchise of eight films, released between 2001 and 2011. Taking part in the filming opened the way to the world of big cinema for young British actors Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe and brought them worldwide fame.









The first part of the saga “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released in the United States on November 16, 2001.

The world of Harry Potter was later expanded with the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. Two of the planned five films have been released so far with Eddie Redmayne playing Newt Scamander, and the plot is set decades before the events of Harry Potter.

Johnny Depp appeared in the first two films as Gellert Grindelwald, but after Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, and he himself lost a libel case against The Sun due to a 2018 article, the actor was excluded from further filming. Nevertheless, he was promised to pay a fee for the third part of the picture, in which he will not be removed.

Recall that the “parent” of Harry Potter JK Rowling was not allowed to participate in the Booktown Book Festival in New Zealand. The organizers felt that the Harry Potter quiz in the festival program could “cause suffering” to members of the LGBT community. The writer was accused of transphobia back in 2019, when she condemned the dismissal of an employee of the London Center for Global Development for speaking out about the impossibility of a man becoming a woman.