The film about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart will premiere in September 2021

The world premiere of the Princess Diana drama Spencer will take place at the Venice Film Festival from September 1-11, 2021. This is reported by the Variety edition, noting that the picture will be released in wide distribution only in 2022 – to the 25th anniversary of the death of the celebrity. We will remind that Lady Di died on August 31, 1997, having got into an accident in Paris.









A fictional film about a princess, tells about the Christmas holidays in the early 90s, when Diana decided to part ways with Prince Charles. The main character is played by “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart, and her husband is British actor Jack Farthing. The script was written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight. It was directed by Pablo Larrain, who previously directed the film “Jackie” about Jacqueline Kennedy.

The first shot with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared on the webThe filming of the drama “Spencer” started in Germany.

Spencer is expected to compete for an Oscar. It is possible that 31-year-old Stewart will be nominated for “Leading Actress”.

