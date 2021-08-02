The most fashionable bags of summer 2021, already worn by all the supermodels you follow on Instagram

It seems that micro- and mini-bags, from which all the street style icons were just recently crazy, are giving way to a new trend in the wardrobe.

Haley Bieber took with her a tote with a handle, which looked much more expressive with this image than her favorite miniature By Far, when going to the meeting with the President of France in Paris on June 21st. And this was not the first time we noticed an influential fashionista with something more practical than small, albeit dearly loved by us, shoulder bags in the spirit of the 1990s.

Justin and Hailey Bieber with Little Liffner bag, 2021 © Marc Piasecki

Pauline Liffner von Sidow is the designer of the new Hailey bag and many other models. After a brilliant career in public relations, she founded Little Liffner to finally, as she confessed in an interview with Vogue, “start having fun at work.”

What sets Little Liffner apart from the bags that Hailey and her friend Kendall Jenner (also an LL fan) usually carry, is the relatively affordable price tag. “It will always be the most important component of my brand,” Paulina insists. Despite her successful career, she believes that “there are many more interesting ways to spend a month’s salary than on one fancy handbag.”

Kendall Jenner with Little Liffner bag in Los Angeles, 2021 © Backgrid

Whether it’s the aptly named Vase clutch or the more sophisticated Tulip tote, the Little Liffner bags look almost like portable art. “We want to create small luxury items that add color to your daily routine, so we explore sculptural forms and experiment with textures, and mix classic neutrals with vibrant colors.”

Her bags may seem quite modern, but they have classics that will resonate with anyone who likes to spend hours on Instagram watching inspirational fashion photos from the 1980s. According to Paulina, this was done on purpose: “As banal as it may seem, sometimes less is more. For me, classic bag styles have always been relevant, she explains. – It bags come and go, but the more classic designs always have a timeless appeal. If you can put one of my bags in the closet and get it out after a few seasons, and it still looks relevant, then I will know that I have succeeded as a designer! “

We have collected for you six bags up to 35 thousand rubles and other young brands, which are worth paying attention to this summer (and which already exist or will soon replenish the shelves in the wardrobe of our favorite models).

Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles with The Attico bag, 2021 © MEGA