the reason for the failed romances of Selena Gomez

American singer Selena Gomez became the cover face of the famous glossy Vogue. In a conversation with reporters, she touched on the topic of personal relationships.

The 27-year-old singer admitted that her last two romances were unsuccessful due to her low self-esteem, she never felt equal next to the chosen ones. She also thinks that there is some kind of mysticism in the ring, which she wore throughout her childhood and adolescence.

What was wrong with Selena’s novels?

Selena Gomez’s most high-profile novels were with Canadian singer Justin Bieber and rap artist The Weeknd. The celebrity admits that at that time in her life she did not even understand what a real relationship between a man and a woman was. Moreover, she always allowed herself to be used and did not feel equal in these novels.

“I was too young and allowed myself to be used in relationships all the time. I can say with confidence that all my past novels were exactly like this, it feels like I was simply cursed ” – says Selena.

“Chastity ring” presented to the singer

As for the curse, then the celebrity has a special separate story. It turns out that in deep childhood, Selena was presented with a chastity ring, which she wore until her 18th birthday, and then took it off. In America there is such a tradition – to give jewelry to a little girl so that she retains her innocence for her future spouse.









Gomez refused the ring at the age of 18, with which she does not admit, but says that after this gesture, her whole personal life collapsed.

Personal cosmetics brand with a special name

As you know, Selena has been working on a brand of personal cosmetics for girls for a long time. When there was a question with the name of the product, Gomez opted for the name “Rare”. Translated, this term means – rare, special, unique. With this name, she wanted to prove to herself that she is a person, like she no longer exists.

“I think it was very important for me to understand what this word means to me, because I have never felt equal in a relationship before. This word for me means the state that I want to experience next to my partner. In general, this is how I should treat myself ” – explained the celebrity.

At this stage in her life, Selena understands what future relationships she needs and how she will behave.

“I really want it all for real, sincere. I really hope that my relationship will be without codependency, some kind of messy connections and lack of communication. When you grow up, then on your way there are people who really fit, who are on your own wave ” – summed up Gomez.

A few facts from the singer’s personal life