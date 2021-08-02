Monday, August 2, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    The trailer for the movie “Midnight on the Grain Field”, on the set of which Megan Fox and Coulson Baker fell in love, has been released




    Movie trailer released "Midnight in the cereal field", on the set of which Megan Fox and Colson Baker fell in love

    Coulson Baker and Megan Fox in the trailer for the movie “Midnight in the Grain Field”

    Yesterday, the first trailer for the film “Midnight on a Grain Field” appeared on the network, which became a turning point for actress Megan Fox and singer Coulson Baker, known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly – on the set of this film they fell in love.

    The film follows FBI agents (played by Megan Fox and Bruce Willis) investigating a series of murders. The actress’s beloved plays a drug dealer in the film.

    Despite the fact that Baker’s main occupation is associated with music, Fox considers him to be a talented actor as well.

    I don’t know if people understand how good he is as an actor. He is very charismatic and incredibly gifted. And to be honest, it’s annoying because he is also a brilliant musician, a creative genius. So when he shows up on set and you realize that he is better than you at what you do for your living, it becomes annoying.

    But he is really gifted. He’s an amazing actor and someday he’ll get an award

    She said.

    Baker so conquered Fox that she decided to part with her husband Brian Austin Green, married with whom she lived for 10 years and from whom she gave birth to three sons. Megan has been dating Colson for over a year and looks very happy next to him.

    In addition to Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Bruce Willis, the film also stars Emile Hirsch, Jackie Cruz, Caitlin Carmichael, Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistin and other actors.

    The world premiere of the film will take place on July 27.

    Megan Fox in the movie trailer "Midnight in the cereal field"
    Megan Fox in the trailer for the movie “Midnight in the Grain Field”Megan Fox and Coulson Baker in the movie trailer "Midnight in the cereal field"
    Megan Fox and Coulson Baker in the trailer for the movie “Midnight in the Grain Field”Coulson Baker in the movie trailer "Midnight in the cereal field"
    Coulson Baker in the trailer for the movie “Midnight in the Grain Field”Megan Fox in the movie trailer "Midnight in the cereal field"




    Bruce Willis in the movie trailer "Midnight in the cereal field"
    Bruce Willis in the trailer for the movie “Midnight in the Grain Field”

    Coulson Baker and Megan FoxCoulson Baker and Megan Fox




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us