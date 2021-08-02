The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PC Game Download Full Version









The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is an extensive action game created for virtual reality scenarios. The production was developed and released by Skydance Interactive and was based on the license of Robert Kirkman’s popular The Walking Dead comic series. Free The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners download for PC.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Plot

The action of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners takes place a few years after the outbreak of a mysterious epidemic that transforms people into the walking dead of the same name. Those who survive are forced to constantly fight for survival, not only zombies but also other people are a threat in this inhospitable world.

The production takes us to New Orleans, where two warring factions battle for influence, trying to introduce their own rules in the city. The first is La Torre, headed by a mother; the other is Reclaimed, whose leader is the charismatic Jean-Baptiste. The city also has a secret and its discovery may change the fate of this brutal conflict. During the game, we play the role of a hero who, fighting for survival the next day, must take sides or be able to efficiently maneuver between them while helping the strangers in New Orleans … or just worrying about themselves.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Mechanics

In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, the action was shown from a first-person perspective (FPP). During the game, we travel through vast locations inspired by real New Orleans districts (such as the Garden District or Bywater). The mainstay of the game is the story campaign, during which we perform various tasks. Who we decide to help and who we leave only affects the later course of history; Also, there is usually more than one way to complete each order.

An important element of the game is fighting opponents. During combat, we use a wide range of melee and fire weapons. We find or manufacture weapons and ammunition based on an extensive manufacturing system; Each piece of equipment can be disassembled and for the production of new ones we need specific resources and special projects. If at this time we have no means of defense, we can save ourselves with found items such as chairs, test our hand-to-hand combat, or point an unloaded weapon at the enemy, in the hope that it may be intimidating (which, however, for reasons obvious doesn’t work on zombies).

Although nothing stands in the way of attacking opponents with a battle cry on their lips, it is often best to act in secret (the creators even allow us to use camouflage that allows them to be surrounded by zombies) and eliminate them by surprise. Also, the fun is made more engaging by climbing elements of the environment, such as cars or building walls, which can be used to your advantage, for example, to lose your pursuit or attack your opponent from above.

Technical details

The three-dimensional graphics of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners present a high level of performance. First of all, the locations can be full of detail, but the detailed models of the opponents also deserve attention. It is worth noting that the game is extremely brutal.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Download PC

Title: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480

DX: Version 11

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

HDD : 15 GB

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Recommended Requirements:

CPU: Intel i7 8700k / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon Vega 56

DX: Version 11

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

HDD : 15 GB available space

