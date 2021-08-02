theHunter: Call of the Wild Free PC Game Download Full Version









theHunter: Call of the Wild for PC, XONE and PS4 is a hunting simulator, which is a continuation of theHunter released in 2009. Unlike the previous installment, this part was not based on the free business model. Instead, the developers at Expansive Worlds released it as a classic, paid game. theHunter: Call of the Wild free download.

theHunter: Call of the Wild Mechanics

The title is a hunting simulator in which the action is observed from an FPP perspective. Players take on the role of hunters, traversing a world of roughly 50 square miles (nearly 130 square kilometers). As we play, we carry out various missions related to hunting animals, of course. The location provided by the developers is filled with various creatures, from our main targets such as deer and wild boar to birds to insects that play a cosmetic role but give authenticity to the virtual world. Also, the developers paid a lot of attention to making virtual animals behave like living things.

theHunter: Call of the Wild Game Modes

A full story campaign has been made available in theHunter: Call of the Wild for PC, XONE, and PS4, but it’s not the only form of fun. We can also participate in multiplayer competitions in which we participate in competitive and cooperative modes.

Technical details

theHunter: Call of the Wild for PC, XONE and PS4 were created using Apex technology, allowing the generation of a large and richly detailed world. An added attraction is the variable weather conditions, the daily system, and advanced ballistics.

Title: theHunter: Call of the Wild

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

theHunter: Call of the Wild minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 (64bit)

Processor : Intel i5-2500

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVidia GTX 660 / ATI HD 7870 – 2GB VRAM

Storage: 20 GB available space

theHunter: Call of the Wild Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64bit)

Processor : Intel i7 quad-core

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVidia GTX 760 / R9 270x – 4GB VRAM

Storage: 20 GB available space

