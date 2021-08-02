Unexpected cameo by Vitalik Buterin in the living room of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Actor and venture capitalist Ashton Kutcher tweeted a video in which he, his wife Mila Kunis and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin talk about the project to newcomers.

During the first minute, the video shows Kutcher asking Kunis about the basic terms related to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the residential area of ​​their house.

After Kunis offers simple one-sentence definitions to explain “cryptocurrency,” “blockchain,” and “decentralization,” Kutcher asks for a description of Ethereum. The camera then pans right past Kunis, showing Buterin sitting at a table.

Buterin begins a lengthy explanation of the fundamental components of Ethereum, articulating how the smart contract protocol differs from “single-purpose” chains, citing Bitcoin as an example.

“Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain, […] an open platform that allows people to build their own apps on top, and everything built on Ethereum is secure and […] protected by a network of thousands of computers around the world, ”says Buterin.









“Because [Ethereum] supports a programming language, developers have this unlimited creativity in what kinds of things that they actually create on Ethereum. So you can use Ethereum to create cryptocurrencies, or NFTs, or many other kinds of things. “

Kutcher replied, “Yes, that makes sense.”

The links and hashtags accompanying the video suggest that it was created to promote Kunis’s’ Stoner Cats’ series of indispensable tokens. People who buy NFT’s Stoner Cats also get access to streaming episodes of Kunis’s animated series of the same name. It bills itself as’ the first NFT animated series “.

Kutcher is no stranger to NFT as he tokenized the notebook in August 2020, with the physical original being burned before the token was put up for auction.

His venture capital firm A-Grade Investments has also supported leading cryptocurrency firms, including payment processor BitPay in 2013 and blockchain security firm BitGo in 2014.