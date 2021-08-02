Unexpected facts about the movie “Mask” – Rambler / cinema

The film “The Mask”, released in 1994, became a classic of the comedy genre. It also proved to be Jim Carrey’s calling card and Cameron Diaz’s brilliant debut. Rambler will tell you the most interesting facts about the filming of the legendary motion picture.

Shot from the movie "The Mask"

Fact 1

The film is based on a series of comics published by Dark Horse Comics, which tells about terrible murders that were committed under the influence of a magic mask. Originally, director Chuck Russell intended to make a horror film.

Cameron Diaz was a model and had no movie experience. She accidentally saw the “Mask” script at the agency and read it. Representatives of the film crew met Diaz at the exit from the agency after negotiations with Anna Nicole Smith. The director had to defend Cameron’s candidacy in front of the producers. The girl was approved for the role just a week before the start of the filming process.

Fact 3

The banana yellow costume was invented for the character by Jim Carrey himself. It is the same as the one made by the actor’s mother for his first performances as a comedian.

Fact 4

The huge teeth with which Mask smiles were made for scenes without words. However, Kerry managed to talk with false teeth, which made the character even more interesting.

Fact 5

Since Jim was not yet a highly paid star at that time, his fee was 450 thousand dollars. For comparison – for his next film “Dumb and Dumber” the actor has already received seven million dollars.

Fact 6