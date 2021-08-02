What Salma Hayek Reads – ReadRate

For the actress Salma Hayek, reading is, in a sense, a struggle. The star of the films “Frida” and “From Dusk Till Dawn” suffers from dyslexia since childhood. She was able to overcome this ailment, which is proved by an extensive filmography. After all, over the years of filming, she had to read and learn hundreds of scripts.

The same goes for books. But they, as it turned out, had another obstacle. In May 2020, in the midst of a lockdown, Salma posted a photo on Instargram. On it, she imposingly settled on a pile of snow-white book covers. The celebrity lamented the fans: the notorious Netflix interferes with reading books.

This year the actress is being rehabilitated. What did Salma Hayek read on vacation in the spring of 2021? A novelty about your beloved compatriot Frida Kahlo. The famous Mexican artist and strong woman is a real example for a Mexican woman. In order to get used to the image, the Hollywood beauty specially blended her eyebrows, like Frida’s. We are sure that not only the change in appearance, but also the reading of the idol’s biography helped her prepare for the role.









Salma declares openly: “I am a feminist.” The movie star is not only expressing her position from the podiums of women’s rights conferences. A film adaptation of Leslie Lehr’s A Boobs’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me – and You, starring her, is coming soon. In it, in addition to curious situations, the viewer will be immersed in the topic of perception of the female body in modern culture.

The Hollywood star not only acts in films, but also produces it. Thanks to Hayek, an adaptation of Elizabeth Wetmore’s bestseller “Valentine” will soon appear on the screens. This is a story about how women have to survive in a world of male violence.

Once Salma got into a literary scandal. In 2020, the novel “American Dirt” by Janine Cummings was released. His Salma advised her subscribers after the famous book club of TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. And then the gates of hell opened: Mexican readers poured tons of negativity on the book about the escape from criminal Mexico. Cummings’ work was expelled from the club, and the actress had to repent. The star removed the post recommendation and posted a new one. She wrote that she had not read the work of the writer at all. And she shared it with fans simply because of the trust in Oprah’s opinion. It remains to be seen whether Hayek was cunning or not.

The celebrity assures: age has not spared her eyesight. Salma Hayek no longer reads books and scripts without glasses. It upsets her a lot, but her love of reading and work is still stronger.