Which Hollywood star is the dentist’s chair crying for?

The Hollywood smile in dentistry is the standard of beauty, and even, snow-white teeth have long been considered the hallmark of all successful people. Stars, politicians, public figures and businessmen all over the world strive to meet this standard.

A perfectly beautiful smile is the dream of many, but such teeth are a great rarity by nature, so what we see on our screens is usually a very expensive and painstaking work of dentists.

But not all stars strive for a Hollywood smile, and some are even proud of their imperfect teeth. For which of the Hollywood stars is the dentist’s chair crying, and which of them has long been time for an appointment?

Johnny Depp

The smile of the famous pirate is very far from ideal. Yellow teeth with metal crowns, ugly plaque and the presence of caries indicate that the actor should have long been engaged in metal-free dental restoration and veneers. Also, all his aesthetic flaws would be instantly solved by laser whitening.

But the actor made such a sacrifice quite deliberately, and all for the sake of the famous role. Therefore, it is unlikely that anyone will be able to condemn him for this act. Moreover, such actions were fully justified.

Kate moss

The famous model has an uneven row of teeth, but she is sure that the Hollywood smile is not something important in her life. Moreover, her teeth did not in the least prevent her from taking the top of the fashion pedestal, pushing aside well-known eminent models.

Therefore, Kate Moss is not even going to somehow rectify the situation, although her problem can be solved quickly enough.

Charlie Sheen

Addictions in his youth and the lack of the most common oral hygiene led to the fact that the famous actor was left without teeth, so he was forced to make himself crowns of gold. But if earlier it was fashionable, today it is considered a sign of bad taste.

Charlie Sheen would have helped Charlie Sheen to restore teeth in just two sessions without any problems, installed at one moment. Modern technologies have gone so far that they allow you to find a new tooth in literally one hour. Moreover, such a procedure is already available to very many people.

Today dentistry is able to solve such dental problems very quickly. For example, just one professional hygiene with the use of an ultrasound device is enough. And the absence of the teeth themselves today is also solved quite quickly.









Keira Knightley

The smile of this famous actress does not look the best. Her teeth are somewhat curved and vary in length. But all this does not at all prevent Kira from remaining the idol of millions of fans and getting brilliant roles at the same time.

The actress herself is deeply convinced that her smile should be individual and different from others. All this, of course, is true, but such an opinion should not contradict the principles of medicine and dentistry. It is one thing when it comes to beauty and aesthetics, and completely different when a person’s health may be at risk.

Probably, Keira Knightley is not aware that now the results of tooth correction can be seen even before the procedure itself. Otherwise, she would have corrected her uneven teeth long ago, while remaining the owner of an individual, but already impeccable and gorgeous smile.

Drew Barrymore

The famous actress has never used the services of surgeons. This is what makes it different from many other stars. Barrymore openly declares that she loves herself exactly as she is from nature, therefore she is categorically against changing anything in her appearance, unlike her other famous colleagues in the workshop.

This position of the actress prompted other celebrities to agree to the natural shade of their teeth, ignoring whitening, which would instantly solve this problem.

By the way, sometimes the yellow color of the teeth can speak of hidden diseases in the body.

Vanessa Paradis

This famous French singer also has naturally imperfect teeth. Her problem is the presence of a decent distance between the teeth. This is called a diastema.

In fact, this is not just an aesthetic flaw: this distance can impair diction. A similar problem today is removed in one session. For example, by installing veneers.

Vanessa does not hide this peculiarity, however, she should be aware that she is at an increased risk of caries, and may also have serious gum problems.

If you decide to show your individuality and somehow emphasize your appearance in a special way, remember that since you leave such a gap, then you should definitely consult with your dentist in order to exclude any danger to your body.

Our expert: Ryzhkova Elena Ivanovna, manager of the dental clinic “ZubOK”.