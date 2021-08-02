Why Cameron Diaz left the cinema

Cameron Diaz made her debut in The Mask alongside Jim Carrey, and her natural comedic ability and good looks immediately earned her the title of one of Hollywood’s most promising actresses. Over the next two decades, she played in many films, including “Best Friend’s Wedding”, “Being John Malkovich”, “Every Sunday” and “Charlie’s Angels”.

But in 2014, after her role in The Other Woman, where Diaz was accompanied by Kate Anton and Leslie Mann, her career was unexpectedly interrupted. There was a lot of gossip around her decision to leave acting for a long time, until in a recent conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow she herself explained everything.









It turned out that the choice Cameron made had to do with how she felt as an actress and how it affected her personal life. The star realized that she no longer wants to constantly be in public view, and decided to focus on creating a family. She ended up marrying Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden in 2015, and four years later they had a daughter, Raddix. In addition, the former actress became a writer and started her own wine company.

Yes, there were many cases when Hollywood stars retired to return with triumph, but now it is not clear whether Diaz will follow the same path. So far, it seems that she is happy with her decision to leave her career and is happy to develop in other areas. But if Cameron ever changes her mind, fans will surely be happy to see her on the big screen again.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Lebedeva