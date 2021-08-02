Why did Jennifer Lawrence disappear from the screens?

The last film with the participation of the Hollywood star was released 2 years ago.

Jennifer Lawrence managed to become a global star in 3 years. Filming in the box-office blockbuster Hunger Games (2012) helped her gain worldwide recognition. The role of the widowed psychopath Tiffany in the comedy drama “My Boyfriend is Crazy” brought Lawrence an Oscar for Best Actress. In 2015, she starred in the biographical drama Joy, which earned her another Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and cemented her stellar status.

In 2019, Lawrence starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, after which she announced a pause in her creative activities. The actress was cheating a little: she was not at all going to stop and take a break. We are talking about projects that were in development even during the “pause”.

Red, White and Water

The first on the list of upcoming projects of the actress is the film Red, White and Water (“Red, white and water (blue)” – a hint of the American flag?). The playwright took a picture Leela Newjbauer – a debutant on the field of cinema.

In the course of the plot, the story of an American soldier trying to adapt to normal life after receiving a head injury during the fighting in Afghanistan will unfold. Lawrence not only stars but also produces the film – she recently founded Excellent Cadaver, which supports women-made films.

The tape was already filmed in New Orleans in the summer of 2019, but the release date is still kept secret. It is speculated that the film could land on the list of Oscar nominations in 2022.

“Don’t look up”

The duet of Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper is remembered by many moviegoers. But in the film by American director Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up,” Lawrence’s filming partner was Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film shows the story of saving the Earth by two hapless astronomers Keith and Bree. Scientists discover that a meteorite flying towards Earth will destroy the planet in 6 months. They go on a tour to warn humanity about the danger that threatens it.









In addition to the star cast, the film also stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Timothy Chalamet, as well as singer Ariana Grande and rapper Kid Cadi.

Mob girl

Jennifer Lawrence’s next project was her role in the film Mob Girl by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino. The plot is based on the book of the same name by the writer Teresa Carpenter about the life of Arlene Brickman – the wife of one of the mafia representatives, who became a police informant and key witness in the government’s case against the Colombo crime family… Angelina Burnett (“Americans”) wrote the script.

So far, not a word has leaked on the network about when the shooting of this film will begin. Sorrentino is currently in the process of finalizing material for It Was the Hand of God, which is expected to be released later this year.

“Feud”

Even before the filming of Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay began working together on a film called Feud.

Jennifer will play entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who has created her own biotech startup. Her business is rapidly bringing the owner of the company to fame and billionaire fortune. However, federal agencies intervene in the case, which question the honesty of the businesswoman.