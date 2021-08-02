without Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman, but with Meghan Markle

73rd Emmy Awards Nominees Revealed! The Academy Television and CBS announced the show will take place on September 19 live and offline at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Due to the pandemic, there will be “a limited audience of nominees and their guests.” This time, the projects of the streaming service Netflix are mentioned among the nominees 129 times, and HBO and HBO Max – 130 times.

Interestingly, for the first time since the cult series Friends, Courteney Cox received her first show nomination! In addition, the scandalous interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was also included in the list of nominees. At the same time, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman were ignored by the organizers, although both participated in high-profile projects – “Friends: Reunion” and “Play Back”. See the full list below!

Friends (Photo: HBO Max) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Shot from an interview with Oprah Winfrey) Nicole Kidman Hugh Grant Still from the series “Play Back”)

Best Drama Series

“Bridgertons”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Boys”

“Crown”

The Handmaid’s Tale

“Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This is us”

Best Comedy Series

“Black comedy”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Tricks”

“Stewardess”

The Kominsky Method

“4len”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Miniseries









“I can destroy you”

Meir of Easttown

“Queen’s move”

“Underground railway”

“Wanda / Vision”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgertons)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majers (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Reese (“Perry Mason”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Ouzo Aduba (“Patients”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MJ Rodriguez (Pose)

Jerny Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black Comedy”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Kenan Thompson (The Kenan Show)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kaley Cuoco (Flight Attendant

Adie Bryant (“Upstart”)

Allison Jenny (“Mother”)

Tracey Ellis Ross (Black Comedy)

Gene Smart (“Tricks”)

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Hugh Grant (Play Back)

Paul Bettany (Wanda / Vision)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom (Hamilton)

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Kate Winslet (Meir of Easttown)