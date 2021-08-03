40 not celebrating? Meghan Markle plans a “modest” celebration for 65 people from event manager Kim Kardashian

Tomorrow Meghan Markle will celebrate her anniversary. The Duchess of Sussex turns 40, and although it is not customary in Russia to celebrate this date, Megan is going to hold a party for friends.

According to media reports, it will be a “modest celebration” for 65 people. And the event will be organized by Colin Cowie, who was recommended to the Duchess by her close friend Oprah Winfrey. He is one of the most respected event managers in Hollywood, with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Tom Cruise and Jennfer Aniston among his clients, and in 2018 he was ranked # 1 on Vogue magazine’s list of best wedding planners. Among the guests are expected to be close to Markle and her some new celebrity friends from the United States.









While Meghan is busy organizing the party, Prince Harry has already taken care of ordering a birthday cake. Harry reportedly chose the local bakery Posies & Sugar, which specializes in making “open cakes” (they show the filling on the sides – Ed.).

The couple reportedly will not violate Covid restrictions because California has already eased many bans.