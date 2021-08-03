Actors affected by makeup and costumes – filming, films, injuries

The profession of an actor is often associated with risks to health and life. Although complex and dangerous stunts in cinema are usually performed by professional stuntmen, the threat of losing the most valuable thing on the set is quite real. In addition, the danger sometimes lurks in seemingly harmless things. For example, in makeup or special costumes worn by actors. In the material of 24SMI there are actors who suffered from makeup and costumes.

Jennifer Lawrence

Actress Jennifer Lawrence stars as Mystic in X-Men, a mutant who transforms from a blue-skinned monster to a blonde girl. The actress had to come to the shooting 5-7 hours before the start of the shift: it took so much time to put on makeup. Also, due to the blue paint, which the make-up artists used to create the image, Jennifer Lawrence developed an allergy, a rash on her skin, and problems with breathing. The actress had to seek medical help, and she seriously thought about giving up filming.

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystic

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet, who starred in Titanic, spoke in an interview after filming about dire incidents that could have cost her her life. In the scene where the heroine flees from the wave breaking against the gate and flooding the liner, the actress’s dress caught on the bars, and she could not run further. Help arrived in time, and Kate was rescued by colleagues, but she recalls this episode with a shudder. Also, once during the filming, she almost burned her hair, and another time she almost broke both arms.

Kate Winslet in the movie Titanic

Scarlett Johansson

On the set of The Avengers, which took place in the desert under the scorching sun, Scarlett Johansson had to regularly experience overheating due to the tight suit. Once the actress even fainted from the heat while filming a scene with a fight on the roof, so she also appeared in the selection “Actors injured by makeup and costumes.”

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

John Rhys-Davis

For the role of Gimli in The Lord of the Rings, actor John Rhys-Davis had to endure a lot of pain. This was due to an allergy to makeup. The situation was quite serious, and after each shift, the actor needed 2-3 days of rest to restore the body. Later, the actor said that filming was a real test, which he could hardly stand.

John Rhys-Davis as Gimli

Michelle Pfeiffer

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer played the role of Catwoman in The Return of Batman and also made it to the Top Actors Injured by Makeup and Costumes. Preparation for the role was difficult and not without unpleasant stories. For a month, the actress trained to wield a whip under the guidance of an experienced mentor. However, on the very first day, Michelle injured the coach, and then struck herself in the face with a whip, which left a wound on him. I had to use makeup in order not to resort to the help of stunt doubles.

In addition, putting on a latex suit every time became a real challenge for the actress. First, the body was sprinkled with talcum powder, then the remaining air was removed from the garment with a vacuum cleaner, and the surface of the suit was smeared with silicone. A trip to the restroom turned into a difficult quest, and after the filming, traces of the mask remained on the actress’s face.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman

Doug Jones

In the film “The Shape of Water” the leading actor, an underwater creature, who was embodied by the actor Doug Jones, faced a difficult test. He had to spend 15 hours in a heavy and bulky suit, in which he could only breathe through his mouth. At the same time, it took about 3 hours to put on the costume and apply makeup. The outfit itself consisted of a latex catsuit, foam pads, rubber gloves with webbing, and a fiberglass helmet with a built-in gill control mechanism.

The actor admitted that he felt helpless: he could not open the door on his own and perform elementary actions. Jones’ colleague actor Richard Jenkins said that Doug’s stunt double once had to wear a similar suit, which provoked a severe claustrophobic attack. The understudy at that moment felt “buried alive”.









Doug Jones in the movie “The Shape of Water”

Emma Stone

On the set of the historical drama “Favorite”, actress Emma Stone had to walk in a tight corset, which squeezed her chest so that her internal organs were deformed. Stone said that during the first month of filming, she had difficulty breathing and constantly carried menthol with her, which relieved suffering. Later, she realized that this piece of clothing, which was worn by women of the 18th century, was dangerous to health, and advised the ladies never to wear it. The actress herself managed to recover after filming, but recalls this story with horror.

Emma Stone in the movie The Favorite

Anthony Daniels

Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels was also out of luck. He had to put on a 27-kilogram metal suit and spend several hours in it under the scorching sun of Tunisia, where the shooting took place. It was impossible to sit in such equipment, the actor could not even quench his thirst on his own. On the very first day of filming, Anthony was injured: part of the outfit broke off, leaving a wound on Daniels’s leg, and he had to shoot with a bandaged leg. The actor also noted that some colleagues forgot that there was a living person inside the pile of iron and behaved inadvertently, every now and then touching him.

Anthony Daniels (right) on the set of Star Wars, photo: WIKIMEDIA.ORG

Martin Lawrence

Filming in the comedy “Big Momma’s House” also became a serious test for the actor Martin Lawrence and almost cost him his life. To embody the image, it was required to wear a bulky rubber suit. The actor naively believed that there was nothing wrong with that and that he would easily cope with the task. However, things did not go according to plan. Due to the intense heat, one day Martin lost consciousness and fell into a coma. It turned out that the body was severely depleted, and the doctors feared that the kidneys would fail and the brain would be affected. Fortunately, the story ended happily: the actor was brought back to life, and the body was on the mend.

Martin Lawrence in the movie Big Momma’s House

Christian Bale

The image of the legendary superhero Batman has been embodied on the screen more than once. Christian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, is also featured in Actors Affected by Makeup and Costumes. The superhero’s “outfit” was rather heavy and uncomfortable. The helmet on his head covered his ears, which caused the actor to have hearing problems. In addition, Christian needed help to drink water or satisfy hunger: according to him, he felt like “a mannequin who was fed through a tube.”

But the real problem was going on the go. To do this, the costume had to be removed completely with the help of several people, and this process took 45 minutes. Later, the designers listened to the comments and in the following modifications of the suit provided a special cut to make life easier for Bale’s successors.