Anastasia Ivleeva launched a flash mob on Instagram Kim Kardashian, after which the foreign star closed her private messages

This week Anastasia Ivleeva left for Italy – now the presenter is in Rome. Yesterday, the star reported that Kim Kardashian flew to the city at the same time. Anastasia admitted that she really wants to meet with the American TV personality and asked her fans to help. Thus, Ivleeva launched a flash mob: all day, those wishing to fulfill her desire wrote comments and personal messages of Kardashian on Instagram, urging her to meet with Anastasia.

Moreover, there were many who were not indifferent to Ivleeva’s request: Kim even had to close personal messages due to the number of people helping the Russian presenter. Today Anastasia thanked everyone for participating in the flash mob, and also apologized to the Kardashians for the inconvenience. “My kisyushi, well, we arranged a good flash mob in the comments at Kimushik. You are my mischievous people! 50 thousand marks is a shock canopy. I understand that nothing is impossible for us! And I hope Kim is not offended by us, although she eventually closed Direct ahahaha, well, litter! ” – wrote Ivleeva (spelling and punctuation of the author hereinafter are given unchanged. – Approx. ed.).

Anastasia Ivleeva in Rome









By the way, shortly before Anastasia’s departure to Rome, the premiere of her documentary film took place in Moscow “Bloggers and Roads”… It is noteworthy that Ivleeva came to the first screening of the new project with her husband Alexei Uzenyuk, better known under the creative pseudonym Aljay… Despite rumors of their breakup lately, the couple appeared at the premiere holding hands… While watching the film, the couple sat side by side, and after that they talked and hugged at the solemn part of the event.

Recall that Aljay and Anastasia met in March 2018 during one of the rapper’s concerts. It is interesting that the musician liked the presenter immediately, but she did not like him. Only after the second meeting, Ivleeva changed her mind about her future spouse. According to the star, in Uzenyuk, she was primarily attracted by his ability to work efficiently and productively.

Anastasia Ivleeva at the premiere of the film “Bloggers and Roads”

Anastasia and Alexey officially confirmed their relationship in August of the same year. Then, in one of the interviews, Ivleeva first spoke directly about the affair with Elj and even shared some details of their intimate life. A year after they met, the couples began to talk about their engagement, after which Anastasia herself confirmed the change in her marital status.

We add that Aljay from time to time goes on trips with Ivleeva, who loves to travel. So, in October last year, the couple together flew to rest in the Maldives… Moreover, the star couple did not regret the money for the vacation: the presenter and the rapper rented a villa on the territory of a luxury hotel. For one night in a luxurious apartment, Anastasia and Alexei paid from 85 to 135 thousand rubles. In return, the lovers got their own rooftop terrace, swimming pool, minibar, and a large TV at their disposal.





Anastasia Ivleeva with Elj

