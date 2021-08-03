Angelina Jolie arranged a photo shoot on the rooftop in Venice

Angelina Jolie

Italy this year and attracts world celebrities. For several days, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie has been resting on the Apennine Peninsula. The star went on vacation with her 15-year-old daughter from Brad Pitt Shiloh, whom she introduces to the local culture, architecture and traditions. However, the actress allows herself a small portion of harmless recklessness. So, yesterday she arranged a photo session on the roof, the author of which was her friend, the French street artist JR.





For memorable pictures, Angelina climbed onto the roof of one of the buildings, which overlooked the Cathedral of Santa Maria della Salute. Jolie, usually reserved and rather serious, looked very happy and relaxed: she smiled, gestured and even grimaced.

For the shooting, the star chose a long gray hoodie dress Brunello Cucinelli – in it she posed for the cover of the March issue of British Vogue magazine. At the same time, Angie refused shoes, which added even more lightness to her image.

It seems, despite the problems of a personal nature (the star continues to fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt for custody of the children), Jolie managed to abstract herself from a difficult life situation and turned on the vacation mode to the fullest.









