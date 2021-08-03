Tuesday, August 3, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Angelina Jolie arranged a photo shoot on the rooftop in Venice




    news


    13247



    Angelina Jolie arranged a photo shoot on the rooftop in Venice

    Angelina Jolie

    Italy this year and attracts world celebrities. For several days, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie has been resting on the Apennine Peninsula. The star went on vacation with her 15-year-old daughter from Brad Pitt Shiloh, whom she introduces to the local culture, architecture and traditions. However, the actress allows herself a small portion of harmless recklessness. So, yesterday she arranged a photo session on the roof, the author of which was her friend, the French street artist JR.

    Angelina Jolie
    Angelina Jolie

    For memorable pictures, Angelina climbed onto the roof of one of the buildings, which overlooked the Cathedral of Santa Maria della Salute. Jolie, usually reserved and rather serious, looked very happy and relaxed: she smiled, gestured and even grimaced.

    For the shooting, the star chose a long gray hoodie dress Brunello Cucinelli – in it she posed for the cover of the March issue of British Vogue magazine. At the same time, Angie refused shoes, which added even more lightness to her image.

    Angelina Jolie

    It seems, despite the problems of a personal nature (the star continues to fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt for custody of the children), Jolie managed to abstract herself from a difficult life situation and turned on the vacation mode to the fullest.
    Angelina Jolie




    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Source
    Vogue

    Photo
    Instagram





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us