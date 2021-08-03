Anne Hathaway, Leighton Meester and Lisa Kudrow: Stars choose the small screen

Hathaway will star in the film about love and creative crisis, Kudrow in the Disney + comedy, and Mister in the Netflix thriller.

Anne Hathaway will star in Rebecca Miller’s new film (The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, Maggie’s Plan), tentatively titled She Came to Me. This is a romantic story about a writer in a creative crisis, whose life is overturned overnight by a new love. In addition to Hathaway, the film also stars Marisa Tomei, Matthew Broderick, Joanna Kulig and Tahar Raheem.

Lisa Kudrow will co-star in the film adaptation of Better Than Ever by Tim Federle, screenwriter for Ferdinand and High School Musical. The writer himself adapts the story of a 13-year-old boy named Nate, who ran away from home for a music audition in New York. A chance encounter with a long-lost aunt (Kudrow) will turn the escape into an exciting adventure. At the moment, the search for an actor for the main role is underway.









“Gossip Girl” Leighton Meester returns to the movies. The new work of the actress will be the psychological thriller “A Weekend Away” – a film adaptation of the novel by Sarah Alderson. For her heroine, a weekend in Croatia turns into a real disaster: her friend dies and she is accused of murder. The girl’s attempts to justify herself and find out the truth reveal a terrible secret.