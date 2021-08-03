Anne Hathaway showed her second child for the first time

Such frames are worth their weight in gold.











© Legion Media

Anne Hathaway: children, personal life, beauty secrets, style, photo 2021





Anne Hathaway is not only a talented actress and style icon, but also a loving wife and a responsible mother. Together with her husband Adam Shulman, the star is raising two sons: 4-year-old Jonathan and one-year-old Jack. True, Ann carefully hides the children. You won’t find family pictures on her Instagram, so fans can only hope for an exclusive from the ubiquitous paparazzi.

Recently, photographers managed to capture the face of Hathaway’s youngest child for the first time. The actress walked the streets of Los Angeles with her son in her arms. In front of the camera lens, she appeared in a laconic manner. Ann chose a classic brown coat, black trousers and white boots. Jack, unlike his mother, was dressed more brightly and sporty. The red and blue suit and Nike trainers looked wonderful on him.



















© Legion Media

If Ann shared a similar photo on social networks, subscribers would immediately begin to argue about who the baby looks like. The fans have already decided on the appearance of Jonathan: it seems to them that over the years the son looks more and more like his father. But the discussion about Jack remains to be seen. It seems that many fans will agree that the second child went to mom.

Recall that the paparazzi managed to capture the Hollywood mom with Jonathan only six months after his birth. The family really cares about privacy.