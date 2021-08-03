Anne Hathaway with short hair: the network showed a photo

The network shared a picture in which the famous Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway appeared in a completely different role. The frame was taken in 2013.

Fans were surprised at the beauty of the celebrity, and many noted that she practically did not change during all this time. The corresponding photo was published on the Instagram page “Zirkovy shlyakh” (scroll the news to the end to see it).

So, in the archive photo, Hathaway posed for the camera with a black mega short haircut and a dress with deep cutouts, which emphasized the figure of the actress. To date, the movie star has grown long hair and lightened it a bit.

Netizens appreciated Hathaway's image and most said that any image suits the actress, while bombarding her with compliments.









“I absolutely like all the characters, roles. And what to say about hair!”, “Is she getting old at all?”

Briefly about the celebrity:

Anne Hathaway is an American actress and singer. Winner of Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in the musical Les Miserables.

