Ariana Grande was published in the outfit of a Russian designer: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress and singer Ariana Grande took part in the filming of the new season of the vocal television show The Voice in the outfit of a Russian designer. The relevant footage appeared on her Instagram page.

The 28-year-old singer came out in a sparkling mini-dress with a neckline from the Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Spring-Summer 2020 collection, complemented by black nylon tights and high-heeled sandals of the same color. Grande’s hair is pulled back in a high ponytail. In the signature to the publication, which scored 5.6 million likes, the singer confessed her love for her colleagues and the project’s film crew.









Fans appreciated the celebrity’s appearance in the comments. “Can we talk about how awesome your outfit is?”, “You look great,” “God, what an image! I’m very excited! ”,“ Girl, you look stunning! ”,“ Princess, ”they praised.

In February, the American supermodel of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid was spotted wearing the outfit of a Russian designer. She walked the streets of New York in the Ushatava brand. The paparazzi captured the celebrity in a hot pink long sleeve and a baggy striped suit, consisting of straight trousers and a jacket.