Ariana Grande will receive almost 1.5 billion rubles for a concert in Fortnite

Forbes journalists published a small material about the singer’s income Ariana Grande for a gig at Fortnite. According to them, for a musical performance in the royal battle, Grande will receive more than $ 20 million (almost 1.5 billion rubles). The article also compared the earnings of other artists who have already partnered with Epic Games.













Related news Jose Mourinho: Fortnite is shit. Football players play it at night, even if tomorrow is a match!

Rapper Travis Scott earned less than $ 20 million for a Fortnite gig, Ariana Grande will earn more. This is due to the fact that the singer has more fans, and her albums are selling much better than the American hip-hopper. Part of Grande’s profits will come from the number of in-game items purchased during the event. The second part of the money will be received by the performer directly from the developers of the battle royale from Epic Games.

Ariana Grande’s concert will take place during the Razlom-Tour event. It will run from 7 to 9 August.