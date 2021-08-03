“Begged her to sleep with me”, HELLO! Russia

The most self-deprecating couple in Hollywood known not only for her successful film roles, but also for her excellent sense of humor – 33-year-old Blake Lively and 44-year-old Ryan Reynolds – again on the front pages of the American media. All because of the new interview with the lead actor in the movie “Deadpool”. Ryan recently came to visit hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett and on the air of their podcast SmartLess told a slightly awkward story that happened at the very beginning of their romance with Blake. Recall that the future spouses met in 2010 on the set of the film “Green Lantern”, where Reynolds played the main character, and Lively – his beloved. Then both were not free: Blake dated Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson.

I met Blake in the darkest corner of the universe called the Green Lantern. We were friends and buddies, and after about a year and a half we went on a double date, but we dated different people. We hung out, and we always kind of kept in touch by chance, ”Ryan began his story.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Reynolds admitted that after meeting Blake, he kind of happened to be next to her or was driving to the same city at the same time as her:

And then she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston too. I told her: “I will go with you” … We got on the train and went there together … Then I just begged her to sleep with me. A week later, I thought, “We should buy a house together.” And we did it!



Fans of the couple, however, doubt that everything was exactly like that. They know that Ryan does not go into his pocket for a word and often jokes about his and Blake’s personal life. So, in 2019, on The Today Show, he was asked how Blake reacted to his publications, like the one where he congratulated his wife on her birthday with a series of her most unsuccessful photos. The hosts suggested that Blake, upon seeing this, called him to account. When asked if this is so, Ryan joked and stated that their marriage did not exist at all.









Well, actually, I’ve never met her. We exist as a couple only online. This project was made according to the scheme, and we are good at working it out. Actually I am married to a woman named Louise, she is from Denmark, and we have four amazing children.

Recall that Ryan and Blake secretly got married in 2012, and their the first daughter James was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines – September 28, 2016. The first “exit” of the girl into the world happened only in 2018 – she accompanied dad at the unveiling of his personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake revealed her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film Pokémon. Detective Pikachu, where Ryan played the legendary Pokémon.

That Ryan and Blake became parents for the third time became known in October 2019, however, a happy event, according to insiders, happened in the family of actors back in August. Ryan reported the gender of the newborn baby in an unusual way. Having published a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family – now he has three daughters.

I love British Columbia (province of Canada. – Ed.). And I want my daughters to grow up in the same playground in nature where I grew up, – Ryan wrote and posted a photo with Blake and baby, however, covered her face with a smiley. The world saw the real face of the girl in January 2020 thanks to the efforts of the paparazzi. And her name was revealed last summer by singer Taylor Swift, a friend of the family. In her composition, titled Betty, the names Ines and James are mentioned – this is the name of the daughters Ryan and Blake. Betty is the third character in the song. Later, this information was confirmed by People journalists, who contacted representatives of the couple.

Blake and Ryan with Ines, April 2021