Blake Lively shares her pain after giving birth

The American actress almost found herself on the verge of depression due to her excess weight.

Blake Lively told how she almost went into depression due to the excess weight that appeared after the birth of the child. Today Lively is a happy mother of three daughters from Ryan Reynolds. But few people know what efforts Blake gave this happiness.

So, in an interview with CheatSheet, Lively said that almost from childhood she worked in films and moonlighted as a model, which is why she always relied on her appearance. After becoming pregnant, Blake began to rapidly gain extra pounds, which provoked serious psychological pressure.

When her girls were born, Lively began to work hard on herself. At some point, the actress got so carried away by her own figure that she stopped seeing the difference between reality and her fantasies about what she could be. This was the starting point for serious problems.

“I was very out of touch with reality. I moved my body in a bikini, looked at it and realized – this is not what I want. At some point, I created an image in my head that I myself could not achieve. Later I stopped going out because I was ashamed to appear like that, ”she confessed.









The realization that life was passing her by quickly enough sobered Lively. The mother of many children understood: it is important not only how she looks, but also how she lives, how she feels.

“At some point, I realized that 8 months ago I had a baby, and this is also damn beautiful. But if I started to justify myself in this way, people would think bad things about me, ”she summed up.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova