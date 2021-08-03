Tuesday, August 3, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Celebrities at the airport: photos from the 2000s




    So, when you are going to the airport, and you are faced with the task of dressing as comfortably as possible – after all, you will spend several hours in an airplane seat, or even half a day, if we are talking about a transatlantic flight. Hence the specific requirements for the “airport style”: comfortable everyday clothes, always with pockets, where documents, tickets and other trifles needed at hand will fit. Well, if you are a celebrity, then you probably need more sunglasses and a hat to protect yourself from the paparazzi (although this is still in vain).

    At least, these were the considerations that guided the stars in the early and mid-2000s. Tom Cruise arrived at Tokyo airport in 2003 in jeans, a red sweatshirt and, yes, a cap and glasses – although he seemed to be glad to meet his fans.

    Tom Cruise in 2003
    Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

    Tom Cruise at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, 2003

    The principle of discreet comfortable clothing (ideally multi-layered: if it gets cold or hot on the plane or airport, you can always adjust your clothes) and optional glasses and a headdress are professed by Orlando Bloom Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith and Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie.

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,
    Tim Ockenden – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at Heathrow Airport in London, 2006

    Orlando Bloom at the airport
    Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

    Orlando Bloom at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, 2006

    Leonardo DiCaprio, 2007
    Junko Kimura / Getty images

    Leonardo DiCaprio at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2007

    Will Smith, 2007
    Junko Kimura / Getty image

    Will Smith at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2007

    However, no one said that comfortable clothes should be discreet. Johnny Depp, even at the airport, remained true to his extravagant style, although he did not forget about the hat with glasses.

    Johnny Depp at Narita Airport in Tokyo
    Jun Sato / WireImage

    Johnny Depp at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2006




    Another lover of extraordinary outfits for flights is Nicolas Cage. But when you leave the plane, you will be able to look spectacular!

    Alice Kim and Nicolas Cage go to the airport in New York, 2004
    Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

    Alice Kim and Nicolas Cage go to the airport in New York, 2004

    Leather pants and a raincoat are rather an exception to the airport celebrity chronicles, but a leather jacket is still a good solution in terms of comfort during the flight. Here is the young Daniel Radcliffe chose in 2002 just such, besides vigorous red.

    Daniel Radcliffe
    Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

    Daniel Radcliffe at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2002

    Five years later, the actor changed his style to a more strict one and applied his favorite combination – he put on a T-shirt under his jacket. A great solution if you are literally going from ship to ball.

    Daniel Radcliffe at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2007
    Jun Sato / WireImage

    Daniel Radcliffe at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2007

    Do not forget that the clothes for the flight are made of fabrics that are pleasant to the body. Silk may not be the most practical solution, but it certainly adds joy to the skin, a sense of luxury – and a showy look, as Mike Tyson proved in 2006.

    Mike Tyson at Dublin Airport, 2006
    Phillip Massey / FilmMagic

    Mike Tyson at Dublin Airport, 2006

    David Beckham is perhaps the best at finding a compromise between the convenience of clothes and its appearance: when traveling, he looks moderately casual and in a good way relaxed.

    Victoria and David Beckham at Venice airport,
    Niki Nikolova / FilmMagic

    Victoria and David Beckham at Venice Airport, 2006

    Yes, the airport is the right place to wear a cozy cardigan with horses!

    Victoria and David Beckham at Rome airport, 2006
    Giuseppe Cacace / Getty Images

    Victoria and David Beckham at Rome airport, 2006




