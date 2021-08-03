Celebrities at the airport: photos from the 2000s

So, when you are going to the airport, and you are faced with the task of dressing as comfortably as possible – after all, you will spend several hours in an airplane seat, or even half a day, if we are talking about a transatlantic flight. Hence the specific requirements for the “airport style”: comfortable everyday clothes, always with pockets, where documents, tickets and other trifles needed at hand will fit. Well, if you are a celebrity, then you probably need more sunglasses and a hat to protect yourself from the paparazzi (although this is still in vain).

At least, these were the considerations that guided the stars in the early and mid-2000s. Tom Cruise arrived at Tokyo airport in 2003 in jeans, a red sweatshirt and, yes, a cap and glasses – although he seemed to be glad to meet his fans.



Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images Tom Cruise at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, 2003

The principle of discreet comfortable clothing (ideally multi-layered: if it gets cold or hot on the plane or airport, you can always adjust your clothes) and optional glasses and a headdress are professed by Orlando Bloom Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith and Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie.



Tim Ockenden – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at Heathrow Airport in London, 2006



Marc Piasecki / Getty Images Orlando Bloom at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, 2006



Junko Kimura / Getty images Leonardo DiCaprio at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2007



Junko Kimura / Getty image Will Smith at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2007

However, no one said that comfortable clothes should be discreet. Johnny Depp, even at the airport, remained true to his extravagant style, although he did not forget about the hat with glasses.



Jun Sato / WireImage Johnny Depp at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2006







Another lover of extraordinary outfits for flights is Nicolas Cage. But when you leave the plane, you will be able to look spectacular!



Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images Alice Kim and Nicolas Cage go to the airport in New York, 2004

Leather pants and a raincoat are rather an exception to the airport celebrity chronicles, but a leather jacket is still a good solution in terms of comfort during the flight. Here is the young Daniel Radcliffe chose in 2002 just such, besides vigorous red.



Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2002

Five years later, the actor changed his style to a more strict one and applied his favorite combination – he put on a T-shirt under his jacket. A great solution if you are literally going from ship to ball.



Jun Sato / WireImage Daniel Radcliffe at Narita Airport in Tokyo, 2007

Do not forget that the clothes for the flight are made of fabrics that are pleasant to the body. Silk may not be the most practical solution, but it certainly adds joy to the skin, a sense of luxury – and a showy look, as Mike Tyson proved in 2006.



Phillip Massey / FilmMagic Mike Tyson at Dublin Airport, 2006

David Beckham is perhaps the best at finding a compromise between the convenience of clothes and its appearance: when traveling, he looks moderately casual and in a good way relaxed.



Niki Nikolova / FilmMagic Victoria and David Beckham at Venice Airport, 2006

Yes, the airport is the right place to wear a cozy cardigan with horses!