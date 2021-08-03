Crypto Industry Too Male: Actress Mila Kunis Wants To Make A Difference And Launches NFT With Smoking Cats

Views: 1,418

Actress Mila Kunis enters the non-fungible token sale business. Through the Stoner Cats project, she wants to motivate women to deal with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Kunis announced the project on Conan O’Brian’s Late Night Show.

“I had a feeling it was a very masculine industry,” says the actress. This is why Kunis began to actively collaborate with women who, among other things, worked on Facebook’s stablecoin – Diem (originally Libra). She also brought in Mac Flavell, founder of CryptoKitties, to the project. CryptoKitties is an online game where players breed their own unique, non-copy virtual kitties.

The Stoner Cats project is based on an animated series about five hooligan (and smoking) domestic cats. Each series contains NFT collectibles. In addition to cat images, buying NFT includes access to video clips.

“NFT will bring content back to artists,” says Kunis. The project should be viewed primarily as entertainment, but with a commercial bias. The token price has not been announced yet. Stoner Cats is scheduled to launch in early July.