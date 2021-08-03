Daisy Ridley would like to play Spider-Woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Sony

Last summer, Sony Pictures agreed with Olivia Wilde to direct a solo movie about Spider-Woman. All this time, Wilde was engaged in her second directorial project, the retro-thriller Don’t Worry, Sunshine, so she will only start actively producing the spin-off of the spider universe after the film with Florence Pugh is completed.

One of the first fan-casts for this image was the star of a distant galaxy, Daisy Ridley, but it turns out that the actress herself has not heard anything about the messages on the Internet. Sariya Wilson, a journalist from USA Today, spoke about this when she spoke with the performer as part of a remote promo tour of Doug Lyman’s fantastic action “The Tread of Chaos”.

“I spoke to Daisy Ridley about rumors about Spider-Woman. She said she hadn’t heard anything. When I explained everything to her, she was like: “Oh my God! Yes, I would love to play Spider-Woman! ” After explaining in detail that this film could enter the MCU, I asked her how she felt about joining the superhero franchise, to which Daisy replied, “Yes, of course!”.







Ridley also admitted that she has great love for the cartoon “Spider-Man: Into the Universes”, and right now she is watching the mini-series “Wanda / Vision”.

What the upcoming Wilde project will be about and who will be the central character in it is still unknown. The Spider-Woman costume has been tried on at various times by Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew. Olivia is assisted with script development by Katie Silberman (Education). Amy Pascal is the main producer of the film comic strip.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexander Tsikalov